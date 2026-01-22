Protecting Innovation at Every Stage: PACE Anti-Piracy Showcases Fusion AI and New Licensing Initiatives at NAMM 2026

PACE Anti-Piracy, Developer Tools for the Audio Community PACE Anti-Piracy Fusion AI, Embedded Edge-AI Model Protection PACE Anti-Piracy iLok License Delivery App for Shopify

Introducing Fusion AI for protecting deployed media AI models, plus new iLok Licensing Starter Tier pricing and Rent-to-Own support for Shopify publishers.

Fusion AI gives developers the confidence to deploy powerful AI tools into real-world, customer-controlled environments without fear of losing the IP that defines their competitive edge.” — Andrew Kirk, CEO PACE Anti-Piracy

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PACE Anti-Piracy Inc., a global leader in software security, licensing, and developer enablement, returns to The NAMM Show 2026 to unveil major new advancements designed to protect innovation—from indie developers launching their first product to enterprises deploying AI-powered tools at scale. Visit PACE at booth 15111 to experience the latest evolution of its iLok, Fusion, JUCE, and White-Box Works technologies.At the center of PACE’s NAMM 2026 presence is Fusion AI , a new solution purpose-built to protect deployed AI models from reverse engineering and IP theft. Alongside Fusion AI, PACE is introducing a new iLok Licensing Starter Tier , lowering the barrier to entry for professional-grade licensing, and expanding the iLok License Delivery App for Shopify with new Rent-to-Own support—giving publishers greater flexibility in how they monetize and distribute software.Fusion AI: Runtime Protection for Audio and Media AI ModelsMaking its NAMM debut, Fusion AI extends PACE’s four-decade legacy of software protection into the rapidly evolving world of AI-driven media tools. Fusion AI delivers on-device, runtime protection for AI models deployed in audio plugins, broadcast systems, post-production pipelines, and intelligent media hardware—without exposing proprietary algorithms, model weights, or training data.Built on PACE’s proven technologies, Fusion AI secures AI intellectual property across its entire lifecycle:• White-Box Works encrypts model weights and protects keys and logic so sensitive data is never exposed.• PACE Fusion binds model code, weights, and runtime into a single hardened binary resistant to reverse engineering.• iLok Licensing controls deployment, usage, and monetization to protect long-term revenue.“As AI models increasingly are the product, protecting them is no longer optional,” said Andrew Kirk, CEO of PACE Anti-Piracy. “Fusion AI gives developers the confidence to deploy powerful AI tools into real-world, customer-controlled environments—without fear of losing the intellectual property that defines their competitive edge.”iLok Licensing Starter Tier: Professional Licensing Made AccessibleTo support the next generation of developers, PACE is introducing the iLok Licensing Starter Tier, a new entry point into the iLok ecosystem designed for startups, indie developers, and growing software companies.The Starter Tier provides everything needed to launch professional licensing, including:• Access to the iLok ecosystem trusted by over 13 million users• Post-compilation license wrapping• Support for perpetual, subscription, trial, rental, rent-to-own, NFR, and time-limited licenses• iLok USB and machine-based activation• License delivery via Shopify integration and activation codesWith simple annual pricing and usage-based licensing fees, the Starter Tier demonstrates PACE’s full progression of solutions—from accessible entry-level licensing to advanced Fusion protection and fully customized enterprise platforms. An Indie Developer Program further supports early-stage companies with reduced pricing for qualifying startups.Shopify Rent-to-Own Now Supported by iLok License Delivery AppPACE is also expanding monetization options for publishers using the iLok License Delivery App for Shopify, now with full support for Rent-to-Own licensing models.Publishers can seamlessly offer flexible purchasing options—subscriptions, rentals, and rent-to-own—while delivering licenses directly to customers’ iLok accounts. With no activation codes and minimal setup, the app simplifies fulfillment, reduces support overhead, and enables new paths to recurring revenue.Powered by the trusted iLok Licensing platform, the Shopify app continues to be a fast, secure way for software companies to sell licenses directly to their customers while maintaining strong IP protection.Meet PACE at NAMM 2026Visit PACE at booth 15700 and learn how Fusion AI protects next-generation media tools, how the iLok Starter Tier helps you launch faster, and how Shopify integrations simplify software sales.More information about PACE and its solutions is available at www.paceap.com

