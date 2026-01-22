Submit Release
AHA podcast: Cybersecurity on the Health Care Front Lines Against AI and Ransomware

Larry Pierce, director of cybersecurity and information security officer for Atlantic Health, unpacks how the growth of artificial intelligence is reshaping cyber risk in health care, and why physical security is now inseparable from cybersecurity for America’s hospitals and health systems. LISTEN NOW 

