ICE Launches “Operation Catch of the Day” Targeting the Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Across Maine

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is arresting child abusers, hostage takers, and violent assailants

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the launch of “Operation Catch of the Day,” an immigration enforcement effort across the state of Maine targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens who have terrorized communities. The operation officially launched yesterday. Some of the arrests of the worst of the worst from the first day of operations include criminal illegal aliens charged and convicted of horrific crimes including aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

“Governor Mills and her fellow sanctuary politicians in Maine have made it abundantly clear that they would rather stand with criminal illegal aliens than protect law-abiding American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We have launched Operation Catch of the Day to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in the state. On the first day of operations, we arrested illegal aliens charged and convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are no longer allowing criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens.”

Some of yesterday’s arrests include:

Dominic Ali, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan convicted for false imprisonment, aggravated assault, assault, obstructing justice, and violation of a protective order.

Ambessa Berhe, a criminal illegal alien from Ethiopia convicted for aggravated assault and cocaine possession.

Elmara Correia, a criminal illegal alien from Angola, previously arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

Dany Lopez-Cortez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted for operating under the influence of alcohol.

