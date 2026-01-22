WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Violent Assailants and Drug Traffickers

See the criminal monsters ICE is removing from your community at wow.dhs.gov

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including those convicted of sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and drug trafficking.

“Every single day ICE law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists from American neighborhoods,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just yesterday, we arrested pedophiles, violent assailants, and drug traffickers from our streets. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged with or convicted of a crime in the U.S. With each arrest of these criminals, ICE law enforcement officers are saving American lives. See for yourself what criminals have been removed from your community at WOW.DHS.Gov.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Kevin Antonio Chevez-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of sexual exploitation of a child in Weld County, Colorado.

Edgardo De Jesus Pacheco-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Bell County, Texas.

Enrique Vergara-Marquez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of felony burglary and aggravated assault with a weapon in Glenville, West Virginia.

Felipe Avila-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of importation of methamphetamine in Carlsbad, California.

Julio Noyola-Campos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of trafficking a schedule I controlled substance in Wake County, North Carolina.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage wow.dhs.gov.

