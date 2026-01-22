DHS Arrests More Worst of Worst Including Gang Members, Rapists, Burglars, and Perpetrators of Fraud in Minnesota Yesterday

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested in the sanctuary state of Minnesota yesterday during Operation Metro Surge, including gang members, rapists, burglars, and perpetrators of fraud.

“Another day with worst of the worst arrested in Minnesota without the help of Governor Walz or Mayor Frey.” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Some of yesterday’s worst of worst criminals DHS arrested include gang members, rapists, burglars, and perpetrators of fraud. Since President Trump took office, DHS has arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota. Our law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest these thugs—some RELEASED from Minnesota jails and are saving countless American lives by getting these criminals out of our country.”

Criminal illegal aliens arrested during Operation Metro Surge yesterday include:

Carlos Antonio Flores-Miguel, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, MS-13 gang member and registered sex offender, with a final order of removal from 2021. He has been deported four times and convicted for illegal reentry twice. He was RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration in 2022. Flores-Miguel violently resisted arrest, assaulting officers by punching, kicking, and attempted to grab the gun of a law enforcement officer. He has previous arrest charges of rape – strongarm and resisting an officer and was arrested in El Salvador for robbery.

Nelbert Joseph, a criminal illegal alien from St. Lucia with ELEVEN CONVICTIONS and a final order of removal from 2023, convicted of four counts of larceny, two counts of fraud – insufficient funds check, two counts of fraud – swindle, forgery, and stolen vehicle.

Chuong Dinh Ho, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam with a final order of removal from 1999, convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Jenny Carolina Sanchez Caballero, a criminal illegal alien, convicted of cruelty toward a child.

Mohamed Aways Ali, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia convicted of three counts of stolen vehicle, receiving a stolen vehicle, larceny, and obstructing police.

Lue Moua, a criminal illegal alien from Laos with a final order of removal from 2008, convicted of vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, concealed weapon in a vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

Ivan Rodriguez-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba with a final order of removal from 2018, convicted of assault, possession of methamphetamine, theft, and burglary, and previous charges for neglect or endangerment of a child and driving under the influence.

Anibal Giovanni Alvarenga Perdomo, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of soliciting for prostitution and multiple counts of driving under the influence of liquor.

# # #