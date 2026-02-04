Global Produce Launches 'DRAGON EVENTS': A One-Stop Solution for Global Corporations Hosting Business Events in Japan

DRAGON EVENTS Event atmosphere Live performance Venue setting Japanese cuisine

Leveraging a track record of 3,000+ events to provide seamless, bilingual production at Japan’s most iconic venues.

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Produce Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Masaki Kouhata; https://globalproduce-event.com), a leading event production agency, is proud to announce the launch of “DRAGON EVENTS.” This specialized service offers comprehensive, one-stop event production for overseas corporations and international visitors looking to host high-impact business events in Japan.

From incentive tours and international conferences to product launches and award ceremonies, DRAGON EVENTS handles everything—venue sourcing, talent booking, stage production, catering, and professional interpretation—all delivered with full English-language support.

■ Background: Meeting the Rising Demand for MICE in Japan

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the number of international visitors to Japan hit a record high of over 36 million in 2024. This surge is reflected in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector, where global interest in Japan as a host destination continues to skyrocket.

Since 2020, Global Produce has received approximately 150 inquiries annually from overseas companies, producing events for clients across more than 10 countries, including the U.S., Spain, India, and Taiwan. Despite this demand, the Japanese event industry remains fragmented; few agencies offer end-to-end, bilingual service. DRAGON EVENTS was established to bridge this gap, providing a single point of contact for global brands.

Official Website: https://globalproduce-event.com/what/dragon-events

■ Core Features of DRAGON EVENTS

1. Dedicated Bilingual Expert Team

Clients are paired with bilingual producers and directors who possess extensive experience in both domestic and international event production. We provide seamless communication in English throughout every stage—from initial planning and contracting to on-site execution.

2. Comprehensive One-Stop Production

Typically, hosting an event in Japan requires coordinating with five or more separate vendors (venue, audio-visual, catering, talent, etc.). DRAGON EVENTS consolidates these into one streamlined workflow, significantly reducing the administrative burden on our clients and shortening preparation timelines.

3. Expert Cultural Curation

Whether it is a request for a private ceremony at a Shinto shrine or a Kabuki performance, our producers leverage deep industry connections to make the "impossible" possible. We provide strategic advice on venue feasibility, budgeting for top-tier performers, and authentic cultural integration.

■ Case Studies: Delivering Unforgettable Experiences

-U.S. Tech Giant | Branch Kick-off (200 attendees): Integrated traditional Kyogen (classical comedy) with cutting-edge LED stage design. The event successfully blended Japanese heritage with modern technology, resonating deeply with international executives.

-Asian Insurance Group | Incentive Awards (500 attendees): Centered on a high-energy Sumo performance combined with elements of Japanese pop culture. The fusion of tradition and contemporary entertainment created a powerful sense of unity among participants.

-European Building Material Manufacturer | Incentive Party (150 attendees): A high-energy night event featuring interactive "Ninja" performances and Japanese-style Karaoke stations, encouraging natural networking and engagement among global guests.

-Global Japanese Manufacturer | Global Awards & Gala Dinner (300 attendees): A spatial design themed around "The Four Seasons of Japan." The evening featured a fusion performance of live Shamisen (three-stringed lute) and EDM, powerfully reinforcing the brand’s identity of "Tradition meets Innovation."

■Service Offerings

-Japanese Unique Venues

We unlock access to exclusive venues that are traditionally difficult to book, including:

Cerulean Tower Noh Theatre (Tokyo, Shibuya)

Hama-rikyu Gardens (Tokyo, Chuo)

Togo Memorial Hall (Tokyo, Shibuya)

AKAGANE RESORT KYOTO HIGASHIYAMA 1925 (Kyoto)

Minamiza Theatre (Kyoto)

Ritsurin Garden Kikugetsu-tei (Kagawa)

-Traditional Performing Arts

Booking and management of top-tier talent:

Kabuki & Nihon Buyo (Classical Dance)

ASKA-GUMI (Wadaiko Drums)

Iaido/Battodo (Swordsmanship)

Iwami Kagura (Traditional Masked Theatre)

Live Calligraphy Performances

Sumo Experiences

-Catering & Stage Design

Food Culture: Live sushi chefs, authentic Kaiseki, and traditional wagashi sweets.

Production: Custom stage sets using Japanese motifs, advanced projection mapping, and state of the art lighting.

Additional Support: Simultaneous interpretation, live streaming, and post-event sightseeing tours.

■Target Events

-Kick-offs and town halls for Japan branches of global firms

-Gala dinners for incentive travel

-Product launches and press conferences

-Award ceremonies

-"Japan Night" receptions for international conventions

-Market entry celebration parties

For inquiries and more information, please visit: https://globalproduce-event.com/what/dragon-events/

■Executive Commentary: A Message from the CEO

“The organization that creates the ultimate Japanese event experience in Tokyo.” This is the reputation we have built among our international clients. Whether they are contacting us from the U.S., Singapore, or the Middle East, they all share a common challenge: “We want to host an event that captures the essence of Japan, but we don’t know who to trust.”

Historically, the Japanese event industry has been highly fragmented, with venues, staging, talent, and catering managed by separate entities—most of whom operate exclusively in Japanese. For global corporations, this complexity has been a significant barrier to entry.

We launched DRAGON EVENTS to eliminate these obstacles. By offering full English-language support and managing every detail from initial concept to final execution, we are proud to showcase the very best of Japan to the world.

— Masaki Kouhata, CEO, Global Produce Co., Ltd.

■About Global Produce: Delivering Happiness Worldwide

Global Produce is a comprehensive event production agency driven by the vision of “BRING HAPPINESS TO THE WORLD THROUGH EVENTS.” We go beyond simple logistics; we partner with our clients to translate their core visions into high-impact event experiences that maximize engagement and results.

With a commitment to providing “World-class event production born in Japan,” we deliver top-tier creative excellence and seamless service to our global partners.

https://globalproduce-event.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.