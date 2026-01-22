Recruiting for Good is Rewarding 10 Tickets for 2027 LA Ladies Superbowl Party

Ladies love to attend The Superbowl in LA; participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your ticket to the game www.LALadiesLoveFootball.com Made Just for You! Ladies love to attend The Sweetest Superbowl Party? Made Just for You! Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your ticket to the game www.LALadiesLoveFootball.com Made Just for You! Ladies love to attend The Superbowl in LA; participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your ticket to the game www.LALadiesLoveFootball.com Made Just for You!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent to fund causes; and will reward referrals to companies hiring with tickets to 2027 Superbowl happening in LA.

Ladies love to attend The Sweetest Superbowl Party in LA made just for you? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your ticket to the game!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good launch the sweetest reward ' LA Ladies Superbowl Party .'According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with luxury sport experiences that make life sweet for ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years! Participate to earn the once in a lifetime experience you deserve!"Recruiting for Good is rewarding tickets for '2027 Superbowl in LA.'How Do Ladies Earn a Ticket to The Sweetest LA Football Party in 2027?Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a Superbowl ticket.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Over the last 25 years, I have attended some of the sweetest sports; The World Cup (Men and Women), The Euros, and countless Championship Basketball, Baseball, and Football games (Olympics 6 times). And in 2015 I rewarded a father and son tickets to The Superbowl! Kenny Owner of First Choice Tickets and I attended high school; we traveled the world together. And whenever I need tickets, I hire him to find me the sweetest tickets!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good serves ladies who have made a difference for 10 years; through The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with meaningful treats that make life sweet to learn more visit www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!Ladies Love Football? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn a ticket to '2027 LA Ladies Superbowl Party.' Earn invites to exclusive private parties in the Fall 2026 to meet like-minded ladies. To learn more visit www.LALadiesLoveFootball.com Made Just for You!

