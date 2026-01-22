Stamp Issue “450th Anniversary of the Catholic Diocese of Macau”

MACAU, January 22 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue the stamp theme “450th Anniversary of the Catholic Diocese of Macau” on 23rd January, 2026.

This issue includes a set of four stamps, which feature several iconic buildings closely associated with the Catholic Church respectively: the Diocesan Curia, St. Lazarus’ Church, St. Joseph’s Seminary Church and the head office of Caritas Macau. The souvenir sheet’s design is particularly ingenious, with an ancient map serving as the background, setting off the brand-new Catholic Centre, where the past and present converge to outline the historical context, showing Macao's pivotal role as an origin and hub for the eastward transmission of Catholicism. The bottom of the souvenir sheet displays a row of churches which are listed as Macao's cultural heritage, collectively highlighting the profound historical, cultural, and social value of the Catholic Diocese of Macau.

The above issue will be available for sale at the General Post Office (9:00a.m. to 5:30p.m.), the Communications Museum (9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m., 2:30p.m. to 5:30p.m.), and the “Rua do Campo” Post Office (9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.). The mail service for the philatelic products cancelled with the commemorative postmark of this issue will be available on the issue date at the above locations.

For detailed information of the philatelic products of the issue “450th Anniversary of the Catholic Diocese of Macau”, please refer to the link:

https://philately.ctt.gov.mo/News/Details/FIL/11198?culture=en-US