The Government 24-hour self-service centre in Taipa will be temporarily suspended this Saturday
MACAU, January 22 - In the light of the replacement of power supply cables at the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands, all self-services at the government 24-hour self-service centre in Taipa will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on 24 January 2026 (Saturday). Citizens are advised to visit other government 24-hour self-service centres for the required services if needed.
During the construction period, officers of the Identification Services Bureau will be on-site providing manual document pick-up service from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on that day. Residents who have scheduled to collect their identity cards or travel documents through the self-service document collection kiosks can still proceed to the above center to pick up their documents by using manual services. For urgent matters, please contact the Identification Services Bureau at 28223322.
The above government 24-hour self-service centre will resume normal operations after the construction is finished.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.