The Government 24-hour self-service centre in Taipa will be temporarily suspended this Saturday

MACAU, January 22 - In the light of the replacement of power supply cables at the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands, all self-services at the government 24-hour self-service centre in Taipa will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on 24 January 2026 (Saturday). Citizens are advised to visit other government 24-hour self-service centres for the required services if needed.

During the construction period, officers of the Identification Services Bureau will be on-site providing manual document pick-up service from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on that day. Residents who have scheduled to collect their identity cards or travel documents through the self-service document collection kiosks can still proceed to the above center to pick up their documents by using manual services. For urgent matters, please contact the Identification Services Bureau at 28223322.

The above government 24-hour self-service centre will resume normal operations after the construction is finished.