Star Ready To Move Homes Introduces the Arcadia Bungalow, a Modern New Addition for 2026 Homebuyers

Star Ready to Move Homes adds the Arcadia bungalow, offering Manitoba and Saskatchewan buyers a modern design with flexible placement options.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Ready to Move Homes, a leading provider of quality RTM homes with over 30 years of experience, has added the Arcadia to its ready-to-move homes lineup. The modern bungalow design addresses the needs of 2026 homebuyers seeking functional layouts and flexible lot placement options across Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The Arcadia represents the company's continued commitment to offering practical housing solutions for residents in Regina, Saskatoon, and throughout Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Star Ready to Move Homes provides services to clients seeking quality-built structures that balance style and functionality.

Modern Design Features for Today's Homebuyers

The Arcadia features:

• A clever layout designed for efficient use of space.

• Optional covered decks to extend living areas.

• A narrow footprint that allows for versatile lot placement

"The Arcadia blends style and functionality," said Mr. Jeff Meseman, Spokesperson for Star Ready to Move Homes. "The narrow footprint provides homebuyers with placement flexibility, while the optional covered decks offer additional outdoor living space."

Three Decades of Building Excellence

Star Ready to Move Homes operates as a division of Star Building Materials, which has been serving the industry since 1952. Approximately 30 years ago, the company began building ready-to-move homes, establishing a reputation for quality and affordability in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The company maintains specific quality standards across its construction process:

• Plywood subfloors and plywood roofs in all homes

• Fully sealed windows and doors

• Materials sourced from the company's own building supply centre and truss manufacturing plant.

• Construction within a fenced compound with constant inspection monitoring

• Compliance with CSA standards

Star Ready to Move Homes holds the distinction of being the first CSA-certified RTM builder in Manitoba. The company's building facility receives inspections from a CSA national representative every three months. All homes undergo inspection by internal quality control staff and independent building inspectors at key construction stages.

Comprehensive Warranty Coverage

Ready-to-move homes from Star come with a one-year Limited Construction Warranty covering defects in materials and labour. Structural defects receive coverage for up to 10 years through the National Home Warranty programme, providing mortgage lenders with required documentation.

Client testimonials reflect the company's service approach. Eranio B. shared: “… STAR did a wonderful job in our semi finished homestead. The craftsmanship is top of the line. Been a year since STAR delivered our home and although we are still working on it, STAR is still assisting us on trades people and giving us suggestions. There responsibilities are done but yet they are so accommodating. Everybody at STAR are professionals. Would recommend them highly. There list of trades people are also highly recommended (Interlaken Forms, Elite Plumbing, Martin Electric, Friesen Drillers and Daryl's Eavesthrouh). Thank you all for a wonderful job."

Kent R. noted: "Great home builder and great people to work with. I highly recommend them."

Karen L. described her experience: "Had a wonderful experience with Star as they built a cottage for our family. Sean was very patient with my many requests for revisions and Shay went above and beyond to ensure every last detail was built to last."

Viewing Options and Design Services

The company maintains up to eight furnished and climate-controlled display homes at 1066 Springfield Road in Winnipeg, allowing prospective homebuyers to experience the construction quality firsthand. The facility includes a Design Centre where clients can select upgrades and finishes for their homes.

Star Ready to Move Homes employs an in-house design and drafting team that can modify existing RTM plans or create entirely new blueprints for homes, cottages, or garages according to client specifications.

Current Promotional Offerings

Star Ready to Move Homes offers special promotions on ready-to-move homes, built-on-site homes, cottages, garages, and sheds. The promotions change seasonally and remain available for limited periods. Current offerings include:

• Feature Home of the Month

• Stock Homes

• Built-on-Site Cottage Shells

• Cottage Materials

• Turn-Key Built Garages

• Garage Materials

• Outdoor Storage Sheds

Customer Experience Throughout Construction

During the construction process, clients can schedule appointments with project coordinators to visit their homes as they are being built. The company also provides access to a secure website where construction progress photos are uploaded, allowing clients to monitor development regardless of their location.

For homebuyers interested in learning more about the Arcadia or exploring other RTM home options, Star Ready to Move Homes can be reached at +1 204-669-9200 or through the company website at https://www.starreadytomovehomes.com/.

About Star Ready to Move Homes

Star Ready To Move Homes is a leading provider of high-quality, affordable ready-to-move homes, cottages, garages, and sheds in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. With a legacy spanning 30 years, Star has earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, personalised service, and customer satisfaction. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation and value has made it the preferred choice for homeowners across Western Canada.

