Mabee Foundation Awards Central Texas Table of Grace $2 Million Challenge Grant

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Texas Table of Grace is honored to announce that it has received a $2 million challenge grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation toward construction of The Campus @ Central Texas Table of Grace.The Mabee Foundation, known for its commitment to funding capital projects for nonprofit organizations since 1948, has challenged Central Texas Table of Grace to raise the remaining $6 million of its $14.2 million construction goal by October 13, 2026. Meeting this challenge will unlock the $2 million grant and fully fund construction of The Campus, the most comprehensive village for foster youth in Central Texas.To date, the organization's community of supporters has raised $8.2 million toward the construction goal."I founded Central Texas Table of Grace because I lived the need. As someone who spent 14 years in foster care, I know exactly what this kind of support makes possible for these young people. The Mabee Foundation's challenge is more than a grant. It is an invitation for our entire community to come together and prove that when foster youth have comprehensive support, they do not just survive, they thrive. Central Texas Table of Grace is answering that call, and I believe Central Texas will too." Stacy Johnson , Founder and CEOThe Campus @ Central Texas Table of Grace will unite our current programs on one campus: comprehensive residential care for ages 5 to 17 and transitional living for ages 18 to 21. The Campus will also expand our capacity and programs, creating a comprehensive continuum of care from birth through young adulthood."The Mabee Foundation's challenge grant model does more than provide funding. It invites an entire community to invest in a shared vision. We are grateful for their confidence in our mission and eager to see Circle of Grace rise to meet this challenge."— Kate Tolliver, Chief Operations and Development OfficerConstruction on The Campus is scheduled to begin in April 2026.To learn more about the campaign or to make a gift toward the Mabee Challenge, visit www.centraltexastableofgrace.org/the-campus/ About Central Texas Table of GraceCentral Texas Table of Grace creates the village every foster youth deserves, proving they do not just survive, they thrive. Founded in 2014 by Stacy Johnson, who lived in foster care from ages 2 to 16, the organization provides comprehensive support through Grace House (residential care for ages 5 to 17) and Grace365 (transitional living for ages 18 to 21). Central Texas Table of Grace is currently building The Campus @ Central Texas Table of Grace, a $14.2 million project that will become the most comprehensive village for foster youth in Central Texas. Learn more at https://centraltexastableofgrace.org/ About the J.E. and L.E. Mabee FoundationThe J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, established in 1948 by John and Lottie Mabee, supports religious, charitable, and educational organizations across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Foundation focuses primarily on capital projects and is known for its Challenge Grant model, which encourages institutions to rally widespread support to unlock significant funding. Learn more at www.mabeefoundation.com

