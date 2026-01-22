Submit Release
Minister Willie Aucamp briefs media on Kruger floods and recovery fund, 21 Jan

This event is postponed

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, will brief members of the media on the latest developments following the flooding at the Kruger National Park, as well as on the Kruger Recovery Fund established by SANParks’ Honorary Rangers.

Rainfall in the area has continued intermittently since the Minister visited the Park on Saturday, 17 January 2026, while some of the Park’s operations, including gate closures and day visits, continue to be negatively affected. SANParks is monitoring the situation closely and the Minister will provide an update on the current situation as well as on the way forward.

The briefing will take place on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, at 11h00, with media to arrive at 10h30, at the GCIS Media Room in Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town.

