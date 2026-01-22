Sax Trio Sends 'Morning Calls,' the New Contemporary Jazz Album Release by Darryl Alexander

Morning Calls features Jeff Kashiwa, Jackiem Joyner, & Kenny Blake

The success of the single "Rise Up" indicates smooth jazz fans will find Darryl Alexander's new album worth the wait.” — Andy Gray - The Vindicator

BOARDMAN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Morning Calls,” the new contemporary jazz album by Darryl Alexander will be released on January 30, 2026, and includes the two previously released hit singles “Rise Up” and “Seen it Before.”“Morning Calls” features three of the most gifted saxophonists of this era, Jeff Kashiwa, Jackiem Joyner, and Kenny Blake. “One of the most fun and enjoyable things that I experienced with this recording was the opportunity to sit and listen to how each of them interpreted the compositions, how they soloed, how they phrased melodies. The beautiful colors and layers of Jeff, the flowing, lifting soulfulness of Jackiem, and the intimate playfulness of Kenny are all wonderful to experience, and supported by ensemble members Alton Merrell, Pete Tokar, Herb McMullen, and Antonio Croes on keyboards, Ken Karsh on Guitar, Wilbur Krebs on bass & rhythm guitar, Jeff Green Sax, the late Fred Ervin on Bass, and Darryl on drums, percussion, and keyboards, with the result being the creation and soulful meshing of sounds encompassing smooth, contemporary and urban jazz, bossa nova, neo soul, EDM and other musical flavors that listeners and radio will both enjoy.The album title (“Morning Calls”) reflects the dawn and promise of a new day, a new year, along with the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to our families and communities, and it is a testimony of the strength and resilience that each of us have to successfully handle the challenges that we all face on a daily basis."Morning Calls" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, as well as other major streaming platforms, and is released on physical media as well.

