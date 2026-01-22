China Future Sound Offers Custom OEM and ODM Audio Manufacturing Capabilities

Customizable OEM/ODM audio development and scalable production support buyers across the United States, including Marine Audio Systems.

JIAXING, CHINA, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Future Sound, a professional audio systems supplier with over two decades of manufacturing experience, provides custom OEM audio manufacturing capabilities to businesses across the United States and international markets. The company offers fully customizable solutions spanning product design, production, and delivery for OEM and ODM buyers requiring high-performance audio systems.

The manufacturer operates from a 6-acre facility in JiaShan, strategically located 20 minutes from Shanghai, enabling efficient ocean freight services worldwide. The facility houses 300 employees and maintains a daily production capacity of 5,000 speakers and 1,000 amplifiers. The company's executive technical staff brings over 20 years of audio industry experience to the manufacturing process.

Custom Manufacturing Solutions for Diverse Applications

China Future Sound provides customizable audio solutions across multiple sectors, recognizing that each client presents unique requirements. The company's manufacturing capabilities extend to several product categories:

• Automotive amplifiers designed to deliver performance and distortion-free audio

• Car audio systems providing clarity and power for vehicle applications

• Marine audio equipment was built to deliver high-performance sound in demanding maritime environments

• Professional audio gear for studio and stage applications requiring precision and clarity

• Speaker enclosures designed for optimal acoustic performance

The company's approach addresses the specific needs of OEM buyers and product managers seeking scalable audio manufacturing partnerships. Founded in 2003, China Future Sound has established the United States as its largest market, with additional primary markets including Ghana, Nigeria, Turkey, and Russia.

Manufacturing Process and Quality Systems

The Jiashan facility follows a detailed amplifier production procedure comprising six stages: SMT (Surface Mount Technology), DIP (dual in-line package), PCBA testing, Assembly, Aging and Testing, and Packing. Each stage incorporates specific inspection processes to ensure product reliability and performance.

The SMT stage includes SPI and SMT AOI inspection processes. The DIP stage incorporates insertion AOI inspection. PCBA testing includes after wave soldering AOI, FCT (Functional Circuit Test), and AP testing (Audio Precision). The Assembly stage includes FCT inspection. Aging and Testing stages include aging testing and AP testing. The Packing stage concludes with pure sound testing.

China Future Sound maintains ISO9001-2015 Quality Management System certification, with all processes controlled according to documented regulations. The company employs ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and WMS (Warehouse Management System) to manage inventory and implement FIFO (First-In-First-Out) control for all materials and products. Production processes utilize KLIPPEL QC combined with golden samples for consistency control.

The quality control system includes multiple inspection points: IQC (Incoming Quality Control) conducts random inspections on all incoming materials, IPQC (In-Process Quality Control) monitors the mass production process, and FQC (Final Quality Control) inspects finished products. A reliability laboratory conducts regular reliability tests on products according to design requirements. The company adopts barcodes and QR codes to control the testing route in production, binding test data with the barcode system to ensure product traceability.

Product Development Capabilities

The company operates with an R&D team of over 20 people, organized into specialized groups: an Acoustics Team, an Electronics Team, a Structure Team, and a Software Development Team. The engineering teams bring extensive product R&D experience in the audio industry.

The Acoustics Team employs finite element simulation software to simulate magnetic circuits and speaker vibration systems based on performance requirements. The team uses KLIPPEL R&D to test samples, ensuring designed performance requirements are met. Short-term destructive power tests and long-term power tests simulate extended usage environments to ensure product reliability. Golden sample management ensures consistency between mass-produced products and samples.

The Electronics Team conducts rapid design modeling based on performance requirements, using electronic schematic diagrams and design simulation software to simulate circuit and programmable logic system performance. Testing equipment includes the AP Audio Precision system, SMD Amplifier Dyno AD-1, adjustable frequency power supply (eec6900s), and programmable power supply (SPS5000) to verify samples meet designed performance requirements.

The Structure Team adopts 3D modeling tools for precise product structure design, combined with 3D printing for rapid prototyping and high-precision CNC (Computer Numerical Control) processing. For complex models, 3D scanning ensures accessories conform to design requirements. The Software Development Team uses IDEs (Integrated Development Environments) including Keil, MPLAB X, Sigma Studio, CCES, and Arduino for coding, debugging, and compiling based on chip platforms. The team uses VS Code for code reading and writing, implements algorithms using mathematical modeling and simulation platforms, and evaluates software through black-box and white-box testing.

"The company's manufacturing capabilities support businesses seeking reliable OEM audio solutions with consistent quality and production timelines," said Mr. Sam Hu, Spokesperson for China Future Sound. "The facility's production capacity and technical expertise enable the company to address demanding volume requirements while maintaining product standards."

Production Scale and Technical Expertise

The company's large-scale manufacturing capabilities address demanding volume requirements without compromising quality or consistency. The facility's production capacity of 5,000 speakers and 1,000 amplifiers daily, combined with the technical staff's two decades of audio industry experience, enables the company to deliver products with short production lead times.

The manufacturer's location in JiaShan provides strategic advantages for international shipping, positioned to offer fast ocean freight services worldwide. The company supplies car audio and professional audio products to the global market, maintaining a focus on competitive pricing and efficient production and shipping timelines.

Businesses seeking custom OEM audio manufacturing solutions can contact China Future Sound at +86 139 6730 8635 or visit https://www.chinafuturesound.com/ for additional information. The company's blog at https://www.chinafuturesound.com/blog/ provides further industry insights.

###

About China Future Sound

China Future Sound was founded in 2003 with a focus on supplying car audio and professional audio products to the global market at competitive prices with efficient production and shipping times. Located in Jiashan, China, the company operates a 6-acre manufacturing facility with 300 employees, producing 5,000 speakers and 1,000 amplifiers daily. The United States serves as the company’s largest market, with additional primary markets, including Ghana, Nigeria, Turkey, and Russia. The company’s executive technical staff brings over 20 years of audio industry experience, enabling superior products with short production lead times. The company maintains ISO9001-2015 Quality Management System certification and operates with a dedicated R&D team of over 20 people across specialized engineering disciplines.

Contact Details:

Ganyaozhen Kangmin Ease Road

No. 19. Jiaxing

Zhejiang, Xiucheng 314000

China

Notes to Editors:

• China Future Sound's factory is strategically located near Shanghai to streamline global logistics.

• The company manufactures and exports to B2B clients only and does not sell directly to consumers.

• The company's development process includes advanced testing methodologies using KLIPPEL systems, AP Audio Precision equipment, and comprehensive quality control protocols.

• All production maintains strict traceability through integrated barcode/QR code systems and follows ISO9001-2015 quality management standards.

• For accurate contextual reference and further details, please consult the original website or reach out to the company contact listed above.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.