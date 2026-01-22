Dan Brulé Highlights the Impact of Breath Mastery on Health, Focus, and Resilience

Dan Brulé

Decades-tested breathwork courses empower students worldwide to rediscover and reshape the power of breathing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Brulé, widely recognized as the world’s leading authority on breathwork and conscious breathing, continues to expand his global impact through his long-standing, highly regarded online courses available at Breathmastery.com. Built on more than five decades of teaching experience, these programs have helped thousands of individuals and professionals master the transformative power of breath.

More information about Brulé’s Mastering the Breath courses, an in-depth mastery program, is available at: https://www.mypotenciaeducation.com/mastering-the-breath

Details on his Legacy Collection, a complete seven-part series of breathwork and breath-related courses, can be found at:

https://www.mypotenciaeducation.com/legacy-collection

“People in high-stress professions such as police officers and firefighters are trained to use their breath to stay calm and focused under pressure, but everyday people are rarely given access to this kind of training,” says Brulé. “My courses teach everyone, from professionals to everyday folks, the power of breathwork. It can be helpful, and even life-saving, in countless situations. From lowering blood pressure to easing mental and emotional stress, breathwork is essential.”

Rather than following short-term wellness trends, Brulé’s courses offer timeless, skills-based training that teaches students how to consciously regulate their breath to improve health, emotional resilience, mental clarity, and overall performance. The programs are used by everyday practitioners, as well as coaches, healers, educators, and wellness professionals around the world.

Hosted in the Breathmastery Shop, the course library includes:

- Foundational Breathwork Training, core techniques that build awareness, resilience, and control of the breath

- Advanced Breathing Techniques, deeper practices designed to enhance performance, healing, and emotional regulation

- Legacy Teachings, Dan Brulé’s decades of breathwork wisdom preserved in structured, guided programs

- Practitioner-Level Education, in-depth training for coaches, healers, and wellness professionals integrating breathwork into their work

“My approach blends ancient wisdom, modern science, and real-world application into practical tools people can use for life,” Brulé adds. “Breath mastery isn’t something you learn once. It is a practice that evolves, and these courses are designed to meet people wherever they are. Breathing is the most primal urge we have. Mastering it gives us control over ourselves in truly profound ways.”

Brulé is also the author of the bestselling book Just Breathe: Mastering Breathwork for Success in Life, Love, Business and Beyond, which features a foreword by Tony Robbins, who calls Brulé “the Bruce Lee of breathing.” The book serves as an accessible entry point into the philosophy of breathwork while reinforcing the principles taught throughout his courses.

Complementing his online education, Brulé will travel to 15 countries this year, leading live workshops, retreats, and immersive breathwork events. These in-person experiences allow participants to deepen their practice, receive direct guidance, and connect with a global community shaped by Brulé’s teachings.

Brulé will also lead his first-ever four-day Breath Mastery Skills Training in Bali, Indonesia, February 11–14, 2026, focused on self-healing, expanded consciousness, and deepening natural spirituality. The event will take place at the Le Grande Bali Hotel in Uluwatu.

Additional details and registration information are available at https://orgusaar.eu/dan-brule-in-bali/ or by contacting Juri at jyri.orgusaar@valgecreative.com

“Come see me in person at one of my exclusive events and experience breath mastery for yourself,” Brulé concludes. “From managing fear, sleep, anger, and stress to increasing self-awareness and emotional control, breathwork helps people reconnect with themselves and regain balance.”

About Dan Brulé

Dan Brulé is a pioneer of the modern breathwork movement and a globally respected teacher, author, and healer. With more than 50 years of experience, he has taught breath mastery to hundreds of thousands of people across dozens of countries. His work integrates ancient breathing practices with contemporary science, helping individuals unlock greater health, awareness, and personal power.

Brulé is available for teaching and speaking engagements.

For more information on Dan Brulé’s courses, events, and teachings, visit: https://breathmastery.com/

