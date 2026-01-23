Good Dad Act Committee Celebrates Historic Achievements and Champions Nationwide Family Law Reform

Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee Chair Christina McKinnon, Attorney at Law Michael Bernstein, Esq - michael bernstein law Fritznie Jarbath, Attorney at Law One Good Dad turns his lemons into lemonade so all Good Dads can take a sip!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Dad Act Committee proudly announces its continued momentum in advancing equal parental rights for fathers and strengthening family relationships across the United States. Since Florida’s landmark Good Dad Act was signed into law in 2023, this grassroots movement has grown into a national advocacy force dedicated to replicating that success in every willing state.

The Florida Good Dad Act, enacted as House Bill 775, transformed family law by granting unmarried fathers equal parental rights and decision-making authority once paternity is established — ensuring children benefit from the active involvement of both parents.

Building on this foundation, the Committee has helped fuel major legislative victories and significant progress nationwide:

• Alabama’s Good Dad Act was signed into law in November 2025, with implementation set for 2026.

• North Carolina’s House Bill 780, establishing modern shared parenting standards, took effect July 1, 2025.

• Dozens of additional states — including Kentucky, Georgia, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, and others — are actively considering versions of the Good . Dad Act or related family law reforms inspired by the Committee’s model language and advocacy.

Through concerted outreach, legislative education, and community engagement, the Committee continues pushing forward to ensure every father who wants to participate in his child’s life has a fair and equitable path to do so.

Weekly Online Support: 133 Weeks Strong

For over 133 consecutive Tuesdays, the Good Dad Act Committee has hosted a free, live Google Meet webinar every Tuesday evening at 8:00 PM Eastern, bringing together fathers, legal professionals, judges, and family law experts to answer questions, demystify family court processes, and empower participants with tools and knowledge to navigate complex legal systems. "Our ultimate goal is to strengthen families by ensuring children have meaningful relationships with both parents from the very beginning", said Dr Bernard Wh Jennings, Initiator of the Good Dad Act Legislation and Chairman of the Good Dad Act Committee.

These sessions have helped take the fear and frustration out of family court for thousands of participants, and combined Facebook views of this year’s sessions have surpassed 1,000,000 — a testament to the Committee’s impact and reach.

Esteemed Legal Voices in 2025

The Committee has featured a remarkable lineup of family law attorneys who have generously shared their expertise:

• Christina McKinnon, Esq. (McKinnon Legal), January 6 -

https://mckinnon-legal.com.

• Bo Porta, Esq. (Bolivar C. Porta, P.A.), January 13 -

https://www.boporta.com/

Their insights provided a wealth of practical knowledge to fathers and supporters in attendance — and the Committee continues to expand this vital educational platform.

Upcoming Guests on Good Dad Act Live

In the coming weeks, participants can look forward to conversations with:

• Gerald Mathew Virga, Esq. The Virga Law Firm, P.A. . http://www.thevirgalawfirm.com Tuesday, January 27th

Ann Traylor-Sadberry, P.C. (Traylor Sadberry Law, Alabama)

• Michael Bernstein, Esq. (Michael Bernstein Law) – Tuesday, February 3rd

Https//www.michaelbernsteinlaw.com

• Fritzine Jarbath, Esq. (Jarbath Peña Law Group) – Tuesday, February 17th

https://www.jp-lawgroup.com



These sessions continue the Committee’s mission to equip fathers and families with insights directly from legal experts actively shaping family law.

Join the Movement

The Good Dad Act Committee invites fathers, family law professionals, policymakers, and community members to join this transformative movement. Visit www.GoodDadAct.com to participate in weekly meetings, access resources, and become part of a community driving meaningful change for families throughout America.

Support is also needed to sustain the Committee’s work. Contributions to the Good Dad Act GoFundMe campaign at https://www.EthansLaw.com to help fund legislative outreach, educational material, and national expansion efforts.

Explore the Story Behind the Movement

Discover the inspiration and personal journey behind this nationwide effort in Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings’ #1 Best-Selling book, Ethan’s Good Dad Act – A Father Turns His Lemons into Lemonade So All Good Dads Can Take a Sip! Learn more at www.EthansGoodDadAct.com. The book is available on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Target.com.

