Music Lodge Returns for Its 21st and Grand Finale Year during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City

Music Lodge Returns to Hold its 21st and Grand Finale Year during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT from January 23 – 25, 2026.

After over two decades of memories, friendships, and music shared on Main Street, this final year at Park City will be very special to me, as we celebrate everything that Music Lodge has stood for.” — Lisa Precious, founder, Music Lodge

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted on-site at Treasure Mountain Inn, 255 Main St, Music Lodge , has been an annual festival event since 2004. Once again it will host a high energy stage, networking hub, panels, screenings and afterparty destination for Sundancin’ guests. Music Lodge has stood as an iconic music and media event during Sundance, welcoming A-list actors, filmmakers, and recording artists for performances, media interviews, and brand activations. Over the years, its stage has hosted John Legend, Sting, Andra Day, Foo Fighters, Jeff Daniels, Glenn Close, and members of The Doobie Brothers and The Doors, cementing its legacy as the longest running independent activation of the festival.“After more than two decades of memories, friendships, and music shared on Main Street, this final year at Park City will be very special to me,” said Lisa Precious, founder of Music Lodge. “We’re celebrating everything that Music Lodge has stood for—creative community, artist discovery, and the power of music and film together.Daily FC l HQ Open House 10 am – 6 pm, January 23 –25.Meet, Greet and Recharge on Main St with FC l HQ’s coffee bar and phone charging stations. Open to festival attendees. Music Lodge will once again serve as homebase for film commissions as host of FC l HQ Film Commission Headquarters. FC l HQ is presented by Montana Dept of Commerce and Moab to Monument Valley film commission is sponsoring the Chili Bar Sat & Sun noon – 2 pm for select guests. Adding to last year’s numerous commissions, it newly welcomes FilmUSA, an alliance of 115 US film commissions and FLICS Film Liaisons in California Statewide. Filming locations are also participants; the Goddard Film Complex in Vermont; Villa at the Vineyard in Austin, Texas; and the elite Fora Travel agency showcasing locations such as Four Seasons of Bora Bora and Houston. Premiere give-a-away drawings to stay and/or shoot at selection location premises will be an Open House highlight.Music Lodge Live! Fri Jan 23rd, 8 – Midnight. Stage Performance Lineup:Music Lodge’s Stage Finale in Park City will host the final Music Lodge Live! show setsin Utah, presenting an evening of breakthrough artists, genre bending performances,and a high-octane closing act. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com as Music Lodge Live! @ Sundance 2026.7:30 pm Pre-Show Sting’s son, Joe Sumner, stops by for an opening duet with his friend Paulina Aguirre. His father, Sting, stepped to our stage to gift Music Lodge a few songs in 2009 and we warmly welcome the family legacy.8:00–10:00 PM show sponsored by PEN Music Group features Kris Gruen, Byland, Judd Warrick, Kendall Jane Meade, and a climactic performance by Foxy Shazam , the six-member full-throttle band with a rich, expansive sound. HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2 opening title sequence (and its season finale) featured their high-energy track “Oh Lord.” Last summer’s DC tentpole Superman included a Foxy Shazam-penned theme as mythical band The Mighty Crabjoys on the soundtrack. Foxy Shazam’s Sundance performance is being filmed during Music Lodge Live! for the PENYC Sessions web series.From 10:30 PM to Midnight Sponsored by Kultura PR International, the stage spotlights performances from Brooklyn Dylan and Ashley Paul, culminating with Latin Grammy winner Paulina Aguirre, and 5x nominee, who will premiere a new song in a bold, stylized music genre created specifically for this event.PANELS:Friday. Jan 23rd 2 – 3 pm. “Producer” Patrick Caligiuri on Industry Trends. Stars, Studios Executives, filmmakers and entertainment media journalists are among the elite echelons of Patrick’s 400,000+ social media audience as he espouses critical thought and viewpoints on the industry. Open to festival attendees.Saturday. Jan 24th 6 – 7 pm. Fireside Chat: Mental Health & Hollywood hosted by Zachary Levi.Leading advocates redefining wellness in entertainment join Zachary Levi, actor (Shazam!, Chuck, Tangled) and founder of NerdHQ on stage. The prestigious Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is considered one of the nation's most innovative models known for its cutting-edge crisis care, research and leadership is represented by Christena Huntsman Durham. Also lending their voices and perspectives are Dave and Jill Hunter, Sundance alumni and creators of Lulubug’s Garden, a children’s TV series promoting emotional resilience. The panel is open to festival attendees based on room occupancy availability.Sunday 3 – 4 pm. FC l HQ Panel “Film Commission Resources & Financing.” Panelists: Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner. Montana Dept of Commerce; Patrick Caligiuri aka Producer Patrick. Industry Trends Analysist 400k followers; Katie Pryor, co-founder of FilmUSA; Chelsea Spivey Production Incentives, Revolution Entertainment Services which helps package and create financing with assets and tax incentives offered by film commissions. Open to festival attendees on a first-arrival basis. The following 4 – 6 pm FC l HQ Reception is by invitation only.Music Lodge. Dates: January 23–25, 2026 www.musiclodge.live Treasure Mountain Inn – 255 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060Music Lodge Live! Friday Night tickets: Eventbrite.com Music Lodge Live!@Sundance 2026Programming: Concerts, film and music panels, fireside chats, media interviews and afterparties. Early RSVPs are highly encouraged, as seating and guest capacity are limited and sell out during Sundance weekend.About Music Lodge - Founded by Lisa Precious, Music Lodge is an annual red carpetcelebrity and media event held each January during the Sundance Film Festival in ParkCity, Utah. As the longest running independent activation at Sundance, Music Lodgeserves as both a hospitality suite, performance venue and media studios, uniting artists, filmmakers, and innovators through music, film, and creative collaboration.###

