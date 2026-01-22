Crowd Control Company Launches Panic Breakaway Belt Barriers to Strengthen Queue Safety and Emergency Egress

BOHEMIA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crowd Control Company , in partnership with Queue Solutions , is pleased to announce the release of its new Panic Breakaway Belt Barriers , a retractable belt barrier system designed to support safer queue management and faster emergency egress in high-traffic environments.According to Crowd Control Company, retractable belt barriers remain a widely used solution for organizing lines and directing pedestrian flow across retail, transportation, entertainment, industrial, healthcare, and public-sector settings. As facilities expand queue footprints and increase throughput, emergency planning increasingly requires that crowd guidance systems support rapid, intuitive exit paths. Panic Breakaway Belt Barriers are designed to help address that need by allowing people to move through a queue line at designated points without having to retrace the full queue path.At its core, the system uses a magnetic belt-end connection and receiver intended to remain secure during normal operations while releasing when subjected to excessive force. In practical terms, the belt can disengage in situations such as a trip, fall, collision, or urgent push-through, helping reduce bottlenecks and supporting quicker movement during an evacuation or other time-sensitive incident. This breakaway action is intended to help reduce the risk of injury by minimizing entanglement and allowing pedestrians to pass through a barrier quickly when conditions require it.“Crowd safety has always been a priority for us, but emergency egress is often overlooked in traditional queue design,” says Jake at Crowd Control Company. “The Breakaway system gives facilities a simple, cost-effective way to add a meaningful layer of protection without changing how their queues function day to day.”Facilities can deploy Panic Breakaway Belt Barriers across an entire queue layout, or integrate breakaway posts at strategic locations to create clearly identified emergency egress points. This flexible approach supports site-specific risk planning while helping organizations manage replacement costs and maintain consistent aesthetics across public-facing spaces. For operations teams, it also provides a practical way to designate emergency exit routes within larger queue systems, particularly in venues where line configurations change frequently.Currently, Panic Breakaway Belt Barriers are available across Crowd Control Company’s stanchion line and are positioned for use in a wide range of applications, including single-, twin-, and multi-belt configurations, ADA-conscious layouts, and industrial-style safety barrier setups. Beyond standard queueing, the breakaway mechanism can also support controlled-access zones by restricting entry under normal conditions while still enabling rapid evacuation in an emergency.By combining everyday durability with emergency-ready design, Panic Breakaway Belt Barriers represent a functional upgrade to traditional retractable belt systems. The system is designed to improve safety, reduce operational disruption, and help facilities prepare for unexpected situations without sacrificing appearance or day-to-day performance.To learn more about Panic Breakaway Belt Barriers and Crowd Control Company’s full range of crowd control solutions, please visit https://crowdcontrolcompany.com/ About Crowd Control CompanyIn business for more than 30 years, Crowd Control Company is a provider of professional crowd control equipment for domestic and international customers. The company supplies durable solutions for environments ranging from red carpet events to industrial and municipal settings. Its product offerings include retractable belt barriers, post and rope stanchions, fabric ropes, wall-mounted barriers, safety signage, steel and plastic barricades, accessories, and related crowd management products.With multiple warehouses nationwide and a team of trained professionals, Crowd Control Company is committed to competitive pricing, fast and low-cost shipping throughout the United States, and a high standard of customer service.

