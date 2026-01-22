Volta Electric Expands Smart Electrical Panel Upgrades to Boost Safety and Energy Efficiency Across Los Angeles

Volta Electric expands smart panel upgrades in Los Angeles, improving safety, enabling EV/solar readiness, and helping cut energy waste with monitoring.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volta Electric, a licensed provider of residential and commercial electrical services, announced an expanded offering of smart electrical panel upgrades designed to improve electrical safety and give property owners clearer insight into how power is being used inside their homes and buildings. As an electrician in Los Angeles , the company says it is seeing more properties pushed to their limits by EV charging, high-demand HVAC equipment, home offices, and growing numbers of connected devices.Across the U.S., electrical issues remain a meaningful fire and loss driver. NFPA research estimates U.S. fire departments respond to an average of about 32,620 home fires per year involving electrical distribution or lighting equipment, resulting in hundreds of deaths, over a thousand injuries, and roughly $1.3B in direct property damage annually (2015–2019 averages). Those risks can be amplified when panels are undersized for present-day loads, breakers are frequently tripping, lights flicker under demand, or circuits have been extended repeatedly over time.Volta Electric’s expanded service focuses on replacing aging or capacity-limited panels with modern systems that support current electrical code protections and provide optional “smart” functionality. Unlike conventional panels that only distribute electricity, smart panels and smart load centers can add circuit-level visibility through an app, making it easier to spot unusually high consumption, track usage over time, and manage certain circuits remotely—features described by manufacturers such as SPAN and Leviton for their respective platforms. For customers adding solar, battery storage, or EV charging, that extra visibility can also help plan loads and avoid surprises when multiple high-draw devices run at once.Volta Electric also notes that some older panel models and configurations may create challenges during insurance underwriting or property transactions. While the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission closed its Federal Pacific Electric (FPE) Stab-Lok investigation in 1983 without concluding the breakers posed a “serious risk of injury,” underwriting practices can still vary by carrier and property profile. Volta Electric recommends a licensed evaluation when a property has an aging panel, recurring electrical symptoms, or a planned addition such as an EV charger or electric HVAC equipment.To reduce common barriers to upgrading, Volta Electric provides panel inspections, clear written estimates, and scheduling intended to limit downtime, often completing a standard panel replacement within a day, depending on site conditions and permitting requirements. For customers who want smart functionality, Volta Electric installs compatible equipment from established manufacturers and walks property owners through labeling circuits and using monitoring tools so the information is practical after installation, not just “nice to have.”The company also points to California’s longer-term electrification and clean-building targets as another reason many property owners are preparing their electrical infrastructure ahead of major appliance changes, especially when planning heat pumps, EV charging, and other electric end uses that can raise household demand.Volta Electric provides electrical repairs, installations, and maintenance for homes and businesses across California, including electrical troubleshooting, wiring and rewiring, EV charger installation , generator installation, lighting, outlets and GFCIs, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, ceiling fans, and electrical panel upgrades.

