GWM Group Launches 'GWM ONE' Platform, Defining a New Era for All-Powertrain Vehicles

BAODING, CHINA, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 16th (China time), GWM Group globally unveiled its native AI all-powertrain vehicle platform, "GWM ONE." Reportedly, the "GWM ONE" platform is a core achievement of GWM Group' adherence to "first principles," breaking traditional automotive boundaries with its innovative logic of "one vehicle, multiple powertrains; one vehicle, multiple categories; one vehicle, multiple configurations; one vehicle, multiple markets." It provides optimal solutions for the diverse mobility needs of global users.

GWM ONE Interpretation and Industry Breakthrough: Returning to the Essence, Solving Core Pain Points

The name "GWM ONE" carries profound significance. It originates from the Chinese cultural concept of Guiyuan, which conveys the idea of tracing back to the origin of all things. This is a concrete manifestation of GWM Group' "first principles" philosophy—abandoning redundant concepts, simplifying complex technologies, and delivering innovative value directly to users.

Currently, the automotive industry is trapped in the dual dilemma of fragmented demand and high costs. Mass production often fails to meet personalized needs, while pursuing top-tier performance tends to compromise efficiency—a pressing challenge for the entire industry. GWM Group has long pondered this question: Can we build a platform that truly balances scalability, top-tier performance, and personalized experiences? The GWM ONE platform is the answer.

The innovative inspiration for the GWM ONE platform stems from movable type printing, one of China's Four Great Inventions of ancient times. Just as movable type printing, with its reusable individual character modules, broke the limitations of woodblock printing's "one plate, one content" model—enabling efficient, flexible large-scale dissemination—the GWM ONE platform takes its fully self-developed core technologies as the "movable type." It decomposes powertrains, hardware functions, and software services into standardized modules, achieving diverse adaptability through flexible combinations. Thus, it becomes a perfect integration of traditional wisdom and modern technology.

Full Powertrain Compatibility: A Unique Global Revolution in Vehicle Propulsion

The launch of the GWM ONE Platform enables compatibility with five major powertrain types: plug-in hybrid, hybrid, pure electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and gasoline. This is GWM Group’s way of “Returning to Origin”.

The Super Hi4 features an 800V high-voltage architecture, delivering a WLTC combined range of 1393 km and a pure electric range of 363 km for a D-segment SUV. With a fuel consumption of 6.3 L/100 km when the battery is depleted, it also achieves dual 4-second acceleration. The Hi4 Super Intelligent Hybrid HEV further realizes a “electric-first” transformation, offering 5-second acceleration comparable to a PHEV, a 14.4% reduction in fuel consumption, and intelligent features such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) external power discharge. The pure electric model adopts a 900V high-voltage architecture, providing a range of over 660 km and the ability to charge from 0% to 80% in 10 minutes.

The platform also introduces the automotive industry’s first native AI intelligent agent, integrating the Coffee EEA 4.0 electrical/electronic architecture, AI OS, and dual VLA large models. The Intelligent Driving VLA can predict blind-spot risks and “slow down before exploring the road,” while the Spatial VLA coordinates with lighting and seats to deliver “romantic” scenario-based experiences. The world’s first bionic motion control system breaks through data silos, simultaneously adjusting suspension, steering, and braking during emergency avoidance with remarkably subtle, almost instinctive responsiveness.

In terms of safety, the platform blurs the boundaries between active and passive safety by developing the world’s first integrated active-passive safety dummy, enabling full-process verification of the “prediction-intervention-protection” chain. Leveraging the platform’s high commonality rate, GWM Group plans to launch more than 50 models across 5 powertrain types and 7 product categories, ensuring that both gasoline and new energy vehicle users can enjoy the same level of intelligent experience.

At the launch event, the CEO of GWM Group, Mu Feng, explained that the GWM ONE Platform was born from the company’s robust ecosystem. By mastering a full-stack of core technologies through independent R&D, GWM Group has broken through technological barriers and ecological boundaries. For many years, the company has maintained multi-billion-yuan R&D investment, built world-class laboratories, and assembled a team of over 23,000 engineers, forming a powerful capability for systemic innovation.

Jack Wey, Chairman of GWM Group, stated that the essence of the GWM ONE Platform is “returning to the source.” By focusing on the fundamental purpose of automobiles as a means of transportation and a service to users, technology can return to its inherent goodness. Its greatest advantage lies in using high platform commonality to significantly expand market coverage, meeting the diverse needs of users in different countries, regions, and scenarios worldwide—achieving “All things manifest from a single origin..” Increased production volume and ownership will further reduce overall vehicle and maintenance costs, ultimately allowing users to “buy with confidence, use with peace of mind, and enjoy strong resale value.”

The GWM ONE Platform is not just a philosophy of car manufacturing; it is also GWM Group’s way of understanding the world. These models will be guided by “Chinese R&D, global synchronization,” entering core markets across Eurasia, the Middle East, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa, and allowing global users to experience the strength of Chinese intelligent manufacturing.

