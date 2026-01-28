ARIZONA SPORTS HALL OF FAME REVEALS SEVEN INDUCTEES IN THE CLASS OF 2025

Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

Excellence, leadership, and lasting impact define the seven inductees named to the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Each inductee has reached the highest levels of achievement in their sport, and collectively they represent excellence, leadership, and a lasting impact that extends well beyond competition.” — Logan White, ASEC Board Chairman

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, presented by the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC), announced today the Class of 2025, honoring seven individuals whose achievements have shaped Arizona’s sports legacy at the local, national, and international levels.“The Class of 2025 represents the very best of Arizona sports,” said Nikki Balich, Executive Director of the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission. “Their achievements and impact extend far beyond competition and reflect a lifetime commitment to excellence.”The 2025 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductees are:Michael Bates is one of the most accomplished multi-sport athletes in Arizona history, excelling at the highest levels of football and track while representing the state on national and international stages. A standout at Amphitheater High School in Tucson, Bates continued his success at the University of Arizona, where his elite speed and versatility set him apart as one of the most dynamic athletes in program history. Bates earned international acclaim at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash, before embarking on a distinguished NFL career spanning 10 seasons over 11 years. Widely regarded as one of the premier return specialists of his era, he earned five Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro honors, and was named to the NFL Hall of Fame’s 1990s All-Decade Team. Bates ranks among the league’s all-time leaders in kickoff returns and return yards, cementing his legacy as a game-changing force and a proud representative of Arizona athletic excellence.Frank Busch is one of the most influential figures in the history of collegiate and international swimming. He served as head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming programs at the University of Arizona from 1989 to 2011, leading the Wildcats to sustained national prominence. During his tenure, Arizona teams finished in the national top five 25 times. Busch led Arizona to both the men’s and women’s NCAA championships in 2008. His teams won 48 individual NCAA titles and 31 relay championships. He was named Pac 10 Coach of the Year 11 times and earned NCAA Coach of the Year honors six times. From 2011 to 2017, Busch served as National Team Director for USA Swimming. In that role, he helped oversee Team USA’s performances at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. Busch is a member of the American Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame.Craig Girard is widely recognized as the most accomplished competitive formation skydiver in the history of the sport. Born in Tempe, Arizona, Girard is an eight-time World Champion, earning eight World Championship gold medals in 4-way and 8-way formation skydiving. A former member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, he retired from military service in 1995 and that same year became a founding cornerstone of the legendary Arizona Airspeed team, where he remained for 16 years. In 2006, Girard served as a key organizer of the historic 400-way world record formation. He continues to lead, coach, and compete at the highest level from Skydive Arizona in Eloy.J.J. Hardy, a Tucson native and standout at Sabino High School, enjoyed a 13-year Major League Baseball career from 2005 to 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and Baltimore Orioles. Hardy earned three Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger Award, and two MLB All-Star selections, and from 2011 to 2013 led all MLB shortstops in home runs. He played a key role in the Orioles’ return to postseason play in 2012 and is a member of the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame and the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor.Michael Pantalione is one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of men’s intercollegiate soccer. As the inaugural men’s soccer coach at Yavapai College, he built a nationally dominant program, defined by excellence, consistency, and class, compiling the highest winning percentage in collegiate soccer history (.893) with an all-time record of 636-63-30. Over his career, Pantalione led his teams to 78 conference, region, district, and national championships, including seven national titles and is the only college soccer coach ever to average over 20 wins per season. As the first men’s soccer representative into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, Pantalione stands as a model of lifelong dedication and impact on athletes.Diana Taurasi is widely regarded as the greatest player in the history of women’s basketball and one of the most accomplished athletes ever associated with Arizona. Over a 20-year WNBA career, she spent her entire professional tenure with the Phoenix Mercury, becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer. A three-time WNBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, league MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, Taurasi is also the most decorated Olympic athlete in any team sport, winning six Olympic gold medals with the United States women’s national basketball team. In 2025, she further cemented her legacy with the release of her documentary, Taurasi, which chronicles her extraordinary career and lasting impact on the game while offering an intimate look at her life on and off the court.George Young is one of the most accomplished distance runners in American history and a trailblazer for Arizona athletics. A former University of Arizona standout, Young became the first U.S. runner to compete in four Olympic Games. He earned a bronze medal in the steeplechase at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, set six U.S. records, and established two indoor world records. He later spent 25 years coaching at Central Arizona College, where his legacy is honored through the George Young Activity Center.The Crest Insurance Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.AZsportsENT.com

