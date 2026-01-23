Highly Anticipated, Billboard-Featured House Of Worship Album Featuring 25 Renowned Artists Releases

House of Worship album cover.

Project Includes Kari Jobe, Brian & Jenn Johnson Leading “Breathe”; A One-of-a-Kind House of Worship Event Streams Feb. 1

For me, this song takes the chord of being in love with someone, and you just don't want to be without them. I can't imagine going about my day without the friendship of God and the voice of the Lord.” — Jenn Johnson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The groundbreaking full-length, Billboard-featured House of Worship album is available now from The Fuel Music via https://slinky.to/HouseofWorship . The 13-song album unites for the first time the world’s most iconic worship artists with today’s leading and emerging voices in worship music. A bold revival of the anthems that have shaped modern worship across the world, 25 artists in all collaborate to reimagine classics, offering a fresh and inspiring expression that bridges generations and celebrates the enduring power of worship music.Featuring heartfelt duets of timeless, chart-topping worship songs, artists featured on the recording include Brenton Brown, Brian and Jenn Johnson , Brian Doerksen, CeCe Winans, Charity Gayle, Chris Brown (Elevation Worship), Chris McClarney, Christy Nockels, Cody Carnes, Darlene Zschech, Ed Cash (We The Kingdom), Hillary Scott (Lady A), Israel Houghton, Josh Baldwin, Kari Jobe , Leeland Mooring, Martin Smith, Matt Redman, Michael W. Smith, Mitch Wong, Naomi Raine, Pat Barrett, Paul Baloche and Tim Hughes. Together, these artists have received 48 GRAMMY Awards (142 nominations) and 183 Dove Awards.Executive produced by four-time GRAMMYand 45-time Dove Awards-winner Michael W. Smith and Dove Award-winning, RIAA Gold-selling Australian worship pioneer Darlene Zschech, the album was recorded and filmed in-the-round at World Wide Stages (Spring Hill, TN) with all the artists together in the same room.One of the House of Worship songs being revealed today is “Breathe” featuring multiple GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award-winning recording artists Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson and Kari Jobe. Written by Marie Barnett and first released by Vineyard Music in 1996, the song was nominated as “Song of the Year” during the 2003 Dove Awards for Michael W. Smith’s live version. It was also named ASCAP’s most recorded Christian “Song of the Year” in 2002. Over the years, dozens of artists have recorded the song, including Elevation Worship, Passion, Rebecca St. James and UPPERROOM.(Lyrics from “Breathe”)This is the air I breatheYour holy presence living in meThis is my daily breadAnd I, I'm desperate for YouAnd I, I'm lost without You“I love this song,” shares Jenn Johnson. “For me, this song takes the chord of being in love with someone, and you just don't want to be without them. I can't imagine going about my day without the friendship of God and the voice of the Lord. This is my daily bread: the Word of God and the voice of God in my daily life."“Cody [husband and recording artist Cody Carnes] and I have been just hungering for more of the presence of God in our home,” adds Jobe as she reflects on the inspiration of this song in her own life. “And we've made some pretty beautiful changes. Like we had a TV in our living room and we decided to pull it down and put an upright piano in its place because we wanted to communicate to our boys that the presence of God was going to be more important than any entertainment or thing that would try to catch their attention. ... We want the center of our house to be the Lord Jesus.”Along with “Breathe,” other featured songs on House of Worship include “Agnus Dei” led by iconic artist Michael W. Smith joined by GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and Elevation Worship founding member Chris Brown; “I Want To Sing Of Your Love Forever” featuring songwriter, producer and modern worship pioneer Martin Smith and Gold-certified singer, songwriter and worship leader Josh Baldwin; “Here I Am To Worship” with original writer and Dove Award-winning Tim Hughes and four-time GRAMMY-nominated Cody Carnes; and lead single “Shout To The Lord,” a duet by original writer Zschech and 17-time GRAMMYAward-winning gospel icon CeCe Winans.The full House of Worship tracklisting follows:01. Open The Eyes Of My Heart — House of Worship, Paul Baloche & Chris McClarney02. Come Now Is The Time To Worship — House of Worship, Brian Doerksen & Leeland03. Everlasting God — House of Worship, Brenton Brown & Pat Barrett04. I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever — House of Worship, Martin Smith & Josh Baldwin05. The Heart Of Worship — House of Worship, Matt Redman & Hillary Scott06. I Give You My Heart — House of Worship & Mitch Wong07. Jesus At The Center — House of Worship, Israel Houghton & Naomi Raine08. Mighty To Save — House of Worship, Christy Nockels & Mitch Wong09. Here I Am To Worship — House of Worship, Tim Hughes & Cody Carnes10. Breathe — House of Worship, Kari Jobe, Jenn Johnson & Brian Johnson11. How Great Is Our God — House of Worship, Ed Cash & Charity Gayle12. Shout To The Lord — House of Worship, CeCe Winans & Darlene Zschech13. Agnus Dei — House of Worship, Michael W. Smith & Chris BrownFollowing the release of the album, a one-of-a-kind House of Worship event is set to stream Feb. 1, 2026 in partnership with The Fuel Music and in:ciiteEvents. Churches, small groups and more are invited to register at https://houseofworshipmusic.com/events/ for this World Vision sponsored event that promises to be an unforgettable night of worship with believers from around the globe.Produced by Paul Mabury and John Hartley, House of Worship features Michael W. Smith on piano; twice GRAMMY-winning Mabury on drums; three-time GRAMMY and Dove Award-winning Dwan Hill on organ; Stu Garrard on guitar; David Curran on bass; and more stellar musicians.Ori Music Group proudly presents the House of Worship project, a bold testament to its commitment to creating, funding and creatively directing impactful content that inspires, uplifts and fosters hope, guiding people across the globe toward intimacy with God.The concept, ideation and creative content for House of Worship comes from industry veterans and co-executive producers Danny McGuffey, Steve Nicolle and John Hartley.All the latest House of Worship project music, news and more, can be found at: https://houseofworshipmusic.com # # #ATTN Media: For House of Worship press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/HouseOfWorship-Press Contact:

