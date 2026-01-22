The Dessert Room, Dayton’s Newest After-Dinner Destination for Food, Fun, and Chocolate Favorites, is Now Open

Adjacent to Table 33, The Dessert Room is Hospitalité Group's Sweetest Destination

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospitalité Group, owners of one of Dayton’s most sought-after dining destinations, Table 33, has officially unveiled its latest concept, The Dessert Room, now open in the historic Dayton Arcade. Located adjacent to Table 33, the new dessert experience was created to bring guests together through indulgence, interaction, and memorable moments.

Available exclusively to Table 33 guests, The Dessert Room offers an immersive, interactive dessert experience unlike anything else in the region. Designed as a natural extension of Table 33’s commitment to connection and hospitality, the concept invites diners to slow down, indulge, and savor the final moments of their meal.

“In our culture, there’s a deep appreciation for celebrating, whether it’s a promotion, a birthday, or simply the joy of being together,” says Charlie Carroll, co-founder of Hospitalité Group. “People want to remember special moments in an unforgettable way. The Dessert Room gives them that opportunity, while also offering a break from the everyday.”

The idea for The Dessert Room grew from a simple question: what would it look like to take the spirit of celebration even further? Since Table 33 does not serve dessert, the concept was intentionally created to complete the dining experience and offer guests a distinct and engaging finale.

See why social media can’t stop drooling. View the video and reserve a Table 33 experience on Tock: https://bit.ly/4b7iRED

At The Dessert Room, guests are treated to premium chocolates sourced from around the world, artfully spread across the table. A full platter of accompaniments, including fresh fruit and playful favorites like gummy bears, allows diners to scoop, dip, and explore flavors together in a hands-on, social setting.

“Our chocolates come from all over the world,” Carroll explains. “Guests are able to try something new while still enjoying the familiarity of chocolate. It transforms dessert into an experience rather than a single course.”

Featuring standout offerings such as Flourless Buckeye Cake, inspired by Ohio’s iconic confection, along with a variety of other indulgent selections, The Dessert Room offers something to satisfy every palate.

In addition to desserts, The Dessert Room serves curated beverages and upscale liqueurs, creating a relaxed and enjoyable conclusion to the dining experience.

“This gives people a chance not only to participate in the experience, but to have fun while doing so,” Carroll adds.

Carroll encourages guests to enjoy their time at Table 33 and then head to The Dessert Room to conclude the meal.

“Grab a seat at Table 33,” Carroll says, “and don’t forget dessert.”

About The Dessert Room

The Dessert Room is a newly opened dessert experience located adjacent to Table 33 in Dayton, Ohio’s historic Dayton Arcade. Created by Hospitalité Group, the team behind Table 33 and Lucho, The Dessert Room is available exclusively to Table 33 guests and features interactive chocolate experiences, elevated desserts, and curated beverages designed to end the meal on a memorable note.

Hours:

Open during Table 33 hours of operation

Location:

45 W. 4th Street

Dayton, OH 45402

Dayton Arcade, C4

Contact:

Phone: (937) 999-3070

Website: https://www.table33dayton.com

