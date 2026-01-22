Sustainable Workforce Summit Announces 2026 Agenda: Tackling Canada’s 'Green Jobs' Gap and the Digital Energy Frontier

Sustainable Workforce Summit being held in Vancouver

With Canada’s transition to a post-fossil-fuel economy accelerating, the Sustainable Workforce Summit has officially released its comprehensive 2026 agenda.

The energy transition is not just a technological or financial challenge; it is, at its core, a human one.” — Symon Rubens, CEO of Energy Conference Network

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Canada’s transition to a post-fossil-fuel economy accelerating, the Sustainable Workforce Summit has officially released its comprehensive 2026 agenda. Taking place from March 31 to April 1, 2026, at the Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier in North Vancouver, the summit will convene the nation’s leading voices in energy, policy, and human-centered design to solve the labor shortage facing the clean economy.The two-day program features a heavy emphasis on practical, actionable strategies—ranging from the application of Neuroscience in workforce design to the role of AI in solving front-line labor shortages. Keynote sessions and panels will feature experts from organizations including the event's Lead Sponsor, CIET, Efficiency Canada, the City of Vancouver, TransLink, ZEIC, Pembina Institute, and the National Research Council Canada.“The energy transition is not just a technological or financial challenge; it is, at its core, a human one,” said Symon Rubens, CEO of Energy Conference Network. “To meet global climate targets, we must bridge the massive skills gap currently facing the sector. The Sustainable Workforce Summit is designed to provide leaders with the actionable blueprints they need to recruit, retain, and empower the people who will literally power our future.”2026 Summit Key Themes and Topics:- The State of the Workforce: An in-depth look at where Canada’s workforce systems stand today, identifying policy gaps and opportunities for alignment.- Building Capacity for Energy Efficiency: Exploring strategies for upskilling through certification, apprenticeships, and practical training for a low-carbon economy.- Technology and AI Integration: Examining how digital tools and automation can solve persistent labor shortages, improve safety, and prepare workers for a digital energy future.- Human-Centered Design: A look at co-designing climate and workforce systems with workers and communities to ensure long-term resilience and equity.- The Future of Skilled Trades: Panel discussions and working groups focused on strengthening recruitment and retention within the trades and breaking systemic barriers for women and youth.- Neuroscience and Performance: A unique exploration of how brain science can inform leadership development and help teams adapt to rapid industry change.- Economic Transition Pathways: A bird’s-eye view of the scale of demand for new skills as Canada moves toward a post-fossil-fuel economy.The event will also feature Interactive Roundtables and Idea Generator pitches, allowing attendees to move beyond passive listening and collaborate on recommendations for inclusive job pathways and flexible work models for blue-collar roles. Registration is currently open for industry professionals, educators, and policy makers. To view the full agenda and speaker lineup , visit www.energyconferencenetwork.com/sws26

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.