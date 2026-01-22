AG Rayfield Tours Central Eastside to See Tariff Impact on Small Businesses

Attorney General Dan Rayfield spent the afternoon in Portland’s Central Eastside meeting with local business owners to see firsthand how federal tariff policies are affecting Oregon’s economy — and what those impacts mean for small, locally owned businesses, their workers, and their customers. The visit comes as Oregon leads a multistate legal challenge against tariffs, now before the U.S. Supreme Court. Throughout the walking tour, business owners described rising import costs, supply chain disruptions, and the difficult choices they face as they try to stay afloat in an already challenging economic environment.

“We’re heard from these Oregon business owners that tariffs have made 2025 feel as unpredictable as 2020—never knowing what costs will be or when shipments will arrive,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “A company like Lippman Co., part of this community for generations, shows what’s at stake. These aren’t faceless corporations; they’re family businesses facing trailing invoices and rising costs from policy decisions made far from Oregon, making it harder to plan, price, and compete.”

During the tour, Attorney General Rayfield met with businesses that rely on imported goods and materials, from food and beverage producers to retailers and importers. Owners spoke candidly about whether to raise prices, cut back operations, or absorb losses — decisions that can be especially difficult for small businesses operating on thin margins. Maine is one of the 12 states that joined the Oregon-led lawsuit against Trump’s tariffs, and Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey also toured the businesses to hear about the impacts. AG Frey is in Portland for tonight’s multistate attorneys general town hall at Revolution Hall.

“Tariffs are creating immediate hardship for small, locally owned businesses that are already operating on thin margins,” said Carolyne Holcomb, Executive Director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council. “Business owners are being forced to make difficult decisions about pricing, staffing, and long-term viability because of policies beyond their control. CEIC is committed to advocating for these businesses and making sure their concerns are heard, and we’re grateful to Attorney General Rayfield for being on the ground, listening directly, and standing up for Oregon’s small business community when it matters most.”

The conversations also highlighted how tariff policies ripple beyond individual businesses, affecting workers’ hours, consumer prices, and long-term investment decisions across Oregon’s economy. The tour was organized by the Central Eastside Industrial Council (CEIC) and included visits with a range of businesses that collectively illustrate the breadth of tariff impacts across sectors.

Businesses visited included: