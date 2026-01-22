Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,217 in the last 365 days.

San Bernardino Superior Court To Discontinue Filesubmit In Civil And Child Support Cases

As the court continues to transition to eFile, FileSubmit will no longer be available for filings or payments associated with Civil and Child Support matters. These case types are supported via eFile, which provides a more comprehensive, standardized electronic filing experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

San Bernardino Superior Court To Discontinue Filesubmit In Civil And Child Support Cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.