San Bernardino Superior Court To Discontinue Filesubmit In Civil And Child Support Cases

As the court continues to transition to eFile, FileSubmit will no longer be available for filings or payments associated with Civil and Child Support matters. These case types are supported via eFile, which provides a more comprehensive, standardized electronic filing experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.