Calgary Family Roofing Company Launches Website, Focuses on Repair Work as Post-Hailstorm Roofs Age

Kole Perkeqi owner of Vami Roof Repair, harnessed and stripping a roof in Calgary

Vami Roof Repair expands services with new online presence, anticipating increased demand for quality repairs

Corners were cut during post-hail frenzy in 2024. Homeowners in Calgary NW will be calling someone in the next few years when those roofs start failing, and Vami Roof Repair LTD. will be ready to help” — Kole Perkeqi, founder of Vami Roof Repair LTD.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vami Roof Repair, a family-owned roofing company led by Kole Perkeqi , has launched its new website at Vamiroofrepair.ca as part of a strategic expansion into roof repair and replacement services across Calgary, Chestermere, Okotoks, Airdrie, Cochrane and Banff.The launch comes as thousands of Calgary roofs installed during the 2024 post-hailstorm rush approach the point where installation quality becomes apparent. Industry experts anticipate a surge in repair needs over the coming years as homeowners discover issues with rapidly completed work."Our focus has always been on doing the job right the first time," said Perkeqi. "We're a family business and our name is on every project. That accountability matters to us and to the homeowners we serve."Perkeqi brings European roofing expertise combined with hands-on knowledge of Alberta's specific building code requirements, including proper ice and water membrane installation along eaves and the ventilation systems critical for preventing attic rain, a common problem caused by Calgary's extreme temperature swings.The company differentiates itself through several key practices: no subcontractors, owner inspection of every repair, HAAG-certified damage assessment for insurance claims, and exclusive use of premium materials like Malarkey Class 4 impact-resistant shingles designed for hail-prone regions.Vami Roof Repair offers 24/7 emergency response for active leaks and provides free inspections for homeowners wanting a second opinion on their roof's condition.About Vami Roof RepairVami Roof Repair is a family-owned Calgary roofing company specializing in roof repairs and replacements. Founded by Kole Perkeqi, the company serves residential customers across Calgary, Airdrie, and Banff with a focus on quality craftsmanship and transparent pricing. Learn more at vamiroofrepair.ca.

