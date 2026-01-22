Plano West Softball Lady Wolves Return to the Field for 2026 Season
Snellings Injury Law Returns as All Star Sponsor for the 3rd Consecutive Season
Led by Head Coach Mike Ledsome, the Lady Wolves are entering the season with a renewed focus on competitive excellence and character development. The program has built a reputation for developing student-athletes who excel not just in the game, but in the life skills and leadership qualities they carry off the field.
As the players prepare for the first pitch, the local community is rallying behind them. For the third consecutive year, Snellings Injury Law has returned as a program sponsor to help fuel the team’s success.
“It is an honor to support this amazing program, not just for the game, but for the leadership skills they instill in these young athletes,” said Scott Snellings, Founding Attorney of Snellings Injury Law. “We are grateful for the warm welcome the team has shown us, and we look forward to cheering them on for many years to come.”
Fans looking to get closer to the action can hear directly from the dugout in our episode with Coach Ledsome on The Driven Crowd Podcast. The episode features an in-depth conversation about the team's preparation, and the culture being built within the program.
About Snellings Injury Law
Based in Frisco, Snellings Injury Law helps people across North Texas recover after serious accidents. The firm is committed to serving the community, both in the courtroom and by sponsoring local organizations.
Amy May
Snellings Injury Law
214-387-0387
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.