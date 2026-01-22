Plano West Softball Lady Wolves Return to the Field for 2026 Season

Scott's son, Jacob, throwing out the first pitch at a Plano West Softball game. Scott's daughter, Olivia, throwing out the first pitch at a Plano West Softball game. Watch our podcast episode with Coach Mike Ledsome!

Snellings Injury Law Returns as All Star Sponsor for the 3rd Consecutive Season

It is an honor to support this amazing program, not just for the game, but for the leadership skills they instill in these young athletes.” — Scott Snellings

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The dugouts are buzzing and the cleats are laced up—the Plano West Senior High School Lady Wolves are officially back in action. The varsity softball team stepped up to the plate this month to launch their 2026 campaign, with opening games scheduled on January 17th and 24th.Led by Head Coach Mike Ledsome, the Lady Wolves are entering the season with a renewed focus on competitive excellence and character development. The program has built a reputation for developing student-athletes who excel not just in the game, but in the life skills and leadership qualities they carry off the field.As the players prepare for the first pitch, the local community is rallying behind them. For the third consecutive year, Snellings Injury Law has returned as a program sponsor to help fuel the team’s success.“It is an honor to support this amazing program, not just for the game, but for the leadership skills they instill in these young athletes,” said Scott Snellings, Founding Attorney of Snellings Injury Law. “We are grateful for the warm welcome the team has shown us, and we look forward to cheering them on for many years to come.”Fans looking to get closer to the action can hear directly from the dugout in our episode with Coach Ledsome on The Driven Crowd Podcast. The episode features an in-depth conversation about the team's preparation, and the culture being built within the program.About Snellings Injury LawBased in Frisco, Snellings Injury Law helps people across North Texas recover after serious accidents. The firm is committed to serving the community, both in the courtroom and by sponsoring local organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.