Spas of America Releases the Top 100 USA Spas of 2025

Spas of America’s Top 100 USA Spas of 2025 celebrates the most in-demand spa and wellness destinations across the country, with California leading the rankings.

This year’s list reflects both beloved spa destinations and thoughtful new additions across the country.” — Craig Oliver, President of Spas of America

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spas of America has unveiled its Top 100 USA Spas of 2025 , celebrating the most in-demand spa and wellness destinations across the United States.“Wellness remains a priority for travelers, and we’re seeing strong interest in experiences that support rest, renewal, and overall well-being,” says Craig Oliver, President of Spas of America. “This year’s list reflects both beloved spa destinations and thoughtful new additions across the country.”Sunstone Spa Named #1 in the USATaking the top position for 2025 is Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage . Surrounded by the Southern California desert landscape, Sunstone offers a calming 10,500-square-foot environment known for exceptional service, grounding therapies, and signature salt-based treatments. The spa has also earned a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for five consecutive years.Top 100 USA Spa HighlightsThe 2025 list showcases a wide variety of wellness experiences, from mountain and desert escapes to coastal and urban retreats. Leading states include California (19 spas), Florida (8 spas), Tennessee (6 spas), Colorado (5 spas), and New York (4 spas).Google Review IntegrationFor 2025, Spas of America continued incorporating Google Review ratings to better reflect verified guest satisfaction. All Top 100 spas maintain a minimum rating of 4.0. The median Google rating is 4.45, and The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville earned the list’s only perfect 5.0 score, based on 18 verified reviews.Top 10 USA Spas of 20251. Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage – Rancho Mirage, California2. Spa Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino – Temecula, California3. The Spa at Séc-he – Palm Springs, California4. The Spa at Beau Rivage – Biloxi, Mississippi5. Skʌ:nʌ́ (Skana): The Spa at Turning Stone – Verona, New York6. Feathers Spa at The Peabody Hotel Memphis – Memphis, Tennessee7. Relâche Spa, Gaylord Opryland Resort – Nashville, Tennessee8. Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel – Vernon, New Jersey9. Astral Spa at Oaklawn – Hot Springs, Arkansas10. The Spa at The Omni Homestead Resort – Hot Springs, VirginiaView the complete Top 100 USA Spas of 2025:

