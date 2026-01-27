International Fashion Editor Giulia Deamina Launches Fashion Revolution Vol. 1 to Foster Childhood Confidence

Fashion Revolution Vol. 1 book cover Giulia Deamina

Using fashion, creativity, and play to support confidence building in early childhood.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned fashion editor Giulia Deamina announces the release of Fashion Revolution Vol. 1, a practical educational toolkit for children aged 3 to 6. Moving beyond traditional instruction, the book uses fashion as a creative framework to help children build confidence, self awareness, and individuality through inclusive, hands on activities.The project was born from a profound shift in Deamina’s perspective after two decades working across the global fashion industry. Becoming a mother gave her a new lens through which to view fashion, leading her to translate high fashion expertise into a childhood focused creative curriculum. She developed a visual journey that introduces children to fashion history, tracing the evolution from 1920s knitted clothing to the bold sportswear explosion of the 1980s.Rather than relying on abstract explanations, the book emphasizes learning through play. Children engage directly with style by drawing, painting, and learning how to match items of clothing, encouraging them to make choices that reflect their own personalities. “Touch and visual are children’s most effective way through which they understand the world,” says Deamina. “I wanted to convey the message that we are all part of the village, no matter what color, gender, or body type you are.”The book features interactive challenges such as “Designer for One Day,” shifting children from passive observers into active creators. This values driven approach also extends beyond the page, with a portion of proceeds supporting the House of VUU Foundation, which provides education and guidance to those in need. Future volumes are planned to expand the project for primary and high school students, while the author is currently exploring opportunities to introduce the book within educational learning programs.Fashion Revolution Vol. 1 is now available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.About the AuthorGiulia Deamina is an international fashion editor and entrepreneur with over twenty years of experience across the global fashion industry, including work on the runways of Milan, Paris, and New York.

