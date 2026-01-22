Billy Carson Launches Evergreen Technology Platform Focused on the Future of AI & Innovation

An evergreen private investment platform designed to identify, invest in, and scale high-growth technology and AI companies across global innovation

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary entrepreneur and six-time bestselling author Billy Carson today announced the official launch of Carson Company LLC, an evergreen private investment platform designed to identify, invest in, and scale high-growth technology and artificial intelligence companies across the global innovation economy.Structured as an open-ended investment vehicle, Carson Company LLC is engineered to deploy capital continuously, recycle gains, and participate in long-term enterprise value creation — a strategic departure from traditional fixed-term funds that rely solely on forced exits. Details of the fund can be provided in the Private Placement Memorandum, which will be provided upon request from accredited investors.Managed by FoundrMatch Inc, the platform leverages proprietary deal flow generated through the FoundrMatch Online Inventors & Founders Academy, an ecosystem built to identify, incubate, and prepare emerging technology companies for institutional capital.“The future of wealth creation will be built on intelligent systems, scalable technology, and aligned execution,” said Billy Carson, Founder and Principal of Carson Company LLC. “This platform is designed to combine capital, infrastructure, and strategic support to help founders build durable companies — while giving investors access to opportunities typically reserved for institutions.”________________________________________Positioned at the Center of the AI Economy“The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 390.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3,497.26 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2026 to 2033.” https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-market Carson Company LLC focuses on investments across:• Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning• SaaS & Enterprise Software• FinTech & Financial Infrastructure• HealthTech & Bioinformatics• Cybersecurity• Automation & Data Platforms• Blockchain & Distributed Systems• Media and Platform TechnologiesAll investments are supported by independent third-party valuation analysis and disciplined underwriting standards.________________________________________Evergreen Structure Built for Long-Term ValueUnlike traditional funds with fixed lifespans, Carson Company LLC operates as an evergreen investment vehicle featuring:• Continuous capital deployment• Capital recycling across portfolio companies• Long-term revenue participation opportunities• Multiple liquidity pathways including M&A, IPO, and strategic asset sales• No forced exit timelinesThe platform is designed to support both growth-oriented and cash-flow-producing technology investments.________________________________________Active Value Creation ModelBeyond capital investment, portfolio companies may receive strategic support including:• Executive and C-suite advisory• Research and development guidance• Marketing and distribution leverage• Operational scaling infrastructure• Access to the FoundrMatch ecosystemThis hands-on approach positions Carson Company LLC as an active value-creation partner rather than a passive capital provider.________________________________________About Billy CarsonBilly Carson is a six-time bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, and global thought leader known for bridging ancient wisdom with modern science and emerging technology.He is the founder and CEO of 4biddenknowledge Inc. and 4biddenknowledge TV, a global conscious streaming network reaching millions of viewers worldwide, and the founder of the 4BK Academy, an education platform serving more than 1,700 active students.Carson is the inventor of the 4BK BIOKEY, an AI-driven biomarker technology, and a contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine. His work has been featured in Entrepreneur, Forbes, USA Today, Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, Bizjournals, and TED Talks.He holds a Certificate of Science with an emphasis in Neuroscience from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Certificate in Ancient Civilizations from Harvard University.________________________________________Offering StructureCarson Company LLC is offered pursuant to:• Regulation D, Rule 506(c) for U.S. accredited investors• Regulation S for non-U.S. investorsThe platform accepts qualified subscriptions through approved onboarding and verification processes.________________________________________Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any such offering is made only by means of a Private Placement Memorandum and related subscription documents.________________________________________Media ContactCarson Company LLC7777 Glades Rd, Suite 57Boca Raton, FL 33434media@carsoncompany.com

