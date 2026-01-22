‘One Caribbean: Infinite Experiences’ Takes Center Stage at Travel & Adventure Show

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging its 2026 regional theme, “One Caribbean: Infinite Experiences,” the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) underscored a growing shift toward authentic, personalized travel during a high-profile weekend at the 2026 Travel & Adventure Show.Held Jan. 17–18 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the event served as a strategic platform for CTO to demonstrate how its unified regional vision translates into diverse, differentiated traveler experiences.During her Sunday presentation, “Authentic Caribbean Experiences for Every Traveler,” CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper told attendees that the Caribbean is a “mosaic” of unique destinations rather than a single, monolithic experience. She highlighted how destinations are increasingly curating tailored pathways for niche markets, including eco-adventure, wellness and culinary exploration.The Sunday session followed a robust opening day on Saturday, when Regis-Prosper moderated the panel “Caribbean Luxury Reimagined.” The discussion explored the evolution of aspirational luxury and featured panelists Ricardo Henry, business development officer for the Jamaica Tourist Board, and Amy Cucina, regional sales and marketing manager with Norwegian Cruise Line.The Saturday panel emphasized that modern luxury is deeply personal. Sharing a personal anecdote from her native St. Lucia, Regis-Prosper recalled a birthday surprise at a luxury resort where a simple request for a childhood dish resulted in an off-menu creation.“For us in the Caribbean, luxury is taken to another level,” Regis-Prosper said, noting that meaningful moments and genuine connections define the premium experience.Other key updates from the panel included:• Jamaica’s progress: Henry highlighted the island’s diverse luxury offerings, ranging from five-star “shabby chic” to white-glove service, along with new hotel developments and the island’s first casino.• Cruise innovation: Cucina spotlighted Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Haven” “ship-within-a-ship” luxury enclave and the upcoming 2027 launch of Norwegian Aura.Throughout the show, the Secretary-General positioned the “One Caribbean” message as a reflection of the region’s competitive advantage in an increasingly complex global environment.“When the Caribbean is experienced as a unified region, our collective potential becomes truly limitless,” she said. “As we step into 2026, we enter a new chapter defined by opportunity and by the bold, forward-looking choices we will make together.”She reaffirmed the region’s commitment to safety and innovation: “The world continues to look to the Caribbean with renewed interest. Together, we will show what is possible.”The Travel & Adventure Show series moves to New York this weekend at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.PHOTO CAPTION: CTO Secretary-General & CEO Dona Regis-Prosper (left) moderates the “Caribbean Luxury Reimagined” panel with Ricardo Henry of the Jamaica Tourist Board and Amy Cucina of Norwegian Cruise Line at the 2026 Travel & Adventure Show in Washington, D.C. at the weekend.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.