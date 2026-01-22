During Black History Month, Chicago-Born Author Chris J. Parker Releases Debut Memoir Building Bridges at Lange’s

A new memoir by Chris J. Parker exploring race, identity, and the quiet labor of navigating life between worlds. Front and back cover design of Building Bridges – A Memoir, tracing a journey from Chicago’s South Side to the boardroom. Author Chris J. Parker Book Reading & Release Building Bridges Sunday 2/22 • 4–6 PM No Cover

A Chicago-rooted memoir about identity, resilience, and crossing invisible boundaries—from the South Side to corporate boardrooms.

Some lives are lived in one world. Others are spent learning how to move between them.” — Chris J. Parker

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASEFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact:Chris J. ParkerAuthor, Building Bridges - A Memoir, From Chicago’s South Side to the Boardroom--- Chicago-born Author Chris J. Parker Celebrates Book Release of Building Bridges at Lange’sThe event takes place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, from 4:00–6:00 PM at Lange’s, 3500 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, with no cover charge.Chicago-born author Chris J. Parker will celebrate the release of his debut memoir, Building Bridges with a special reading and musical performance on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Lange’s on the Southport Corridor.The event will feature Parker reading excerpts from the book, alongside live music by his brother, pianist Bradley Parker-Sparrow, and acclaimed Chicago vocalist Joanie Pallatto.Officially released on February 20, 2026, during Black History Month, Building Bridges is a deeply personal, Chicago-rooted memoir about identity, resilience, and learning how to move between worlds. Raised on the South Side by a Black father and a white mother navigating mental illness, Parker reflects on community, belonging, and the quiet skills learned early in life to survive and move forward.Those early lessons carried him from childhood uncertainty into careers spanning startups and global technology companies—while continually returning him to questions of family, place, legacy, and self-acceptance. At once intimate and expansive, Building Bridges is a story about Chicago, movement, and becoming whole—without leaving where you come from behind.The event is free and open to the public.Book InformationBy Chris J. ParkerAvailable February 20, 2026Amazon | Barnes & Noble | BookBabyISBN: 9798901196250Author Website:Social Links:

