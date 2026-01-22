During Black History Month, Chicago-Born Author Chris J. Parker Releases Debut Memoir Building Bridges at Lange’s

Cover of Building Bridges – A Memoir by Chris J. Parker, depicting a journey from Chicago’s South Side to the boardroom.

A new memoir by Chris J. Parker exploring race, identity, and the quiet labor of navigating life between worlds.

Full wrap cover of Building Bridges – A Memoir by Chris J. Parker, showing the front, spine, and back cover artwork, including Chicago imagery, author photo, and back cover text.

Front and back cover design of Building Bridges – A Memoir, tracing a journey from Chicago’s South Side to the boardroom.

Sign outside Lange’s advertising Chris J. Parker’s “Building Bridges” memoir book release and reading.

Author Chris J. Parker Book Reading & Release Building Bridges Sunday 2/22 • 4–6 PM No Cover

A Chicago-rooted memoir about identity, resilience, and crossing invisible boundaries—from the South Side to corporate boardrooms.

Some lives are lived in one world. Others are spent learning how to move between them.”
— Chris J. Parker
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:
Chris J. Parker
Author, Building Bridges - A Memoir, From Chicago’s South Side to the Boardroom
https://chrisjparker.com

---

Chicago-born Author Chris J. Parker Celebrates Book Release of Building Bridges at Lange’s

The event takes place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, from 4:00–6:00 PM at Lange’s, 3500 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, with no cover charge.

Chicago-born author Chris J. Parker will celebrate the release of his debut memoir, Building Bridges with a special reading and musical performance on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Lange’s on the Southport Corridor.

The event will feature Parker reading excerpts from the book, alongside live music by his brother, pianist Bradley Parker-Sparrow, and acclaimed Chicago vocalist Joanie Pallatto.

Officially released on February 20, 2026, during Black History Month, Building Bridges is a deeply personal, Chicago-rooted memoir about identity, resilience, and learning how to move between worlds. Raised on the South Side by a Black father and a white mother navigating mental illness, Parker reflects on community, belonging, and the quiet skills learned early in life to survive and move forward.

Those early lessons carried him from childhood uncertainty into careers spanning startups and global technology companies—while continually returning him to questions of family, place, legacy, and self-acceptance. At once intimate and expansive, Building Bridges is a story about Chicago, movement, and becoming whole—without leaving where you come from behind.

The event is free and open to the public.

Book Information
Building Bridges – A Memoir
By Chris J. Parker
Available February 20, 2026
Amazon | Barnes & Noble | BookBaby
ISBN: 9798901196250

Author Website:
https://chrisjparker.com

Social Links:
[https://www.facebook.com/chris.parker.989648](https://www.facebook.com/chris.parker.989648)
[https://www.facebook.com/joanie.pallatto/](https://www.facebook.com/joanie.pallatto/)
https://youtube.com/shorts/Zs8IWuaCRi0?si=dyrGCdxOWmD1Ub_d

Chris J. Parker
Author
chris@chrisjparker.com

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


About

Chris J. Parker is a product leader, author, and creative storyteller whose work bridges technology, humanity, and culture. With a career spanning Fortune 100 companies, startups, and breakthrough AI platforms, Chris combines strategic vision with hands-on creative execution—from memoir writing and photography to music production and AI-driven video. His PR hub showcases the full scope of his work: innovative product leadership, compelling books, immersive visual art, and thought-provoking commentary on the future of AI. Whether launching new creative projects or shaping the next wave of digital experiences, Chris brings depth, authenticity, and a multidisciplinary perspective that resonates across industries.

