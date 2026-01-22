Herman Law Expands New York Office, Enhancing Survivor-Focused Advocacy

The New York office expands Herman Law’s ability to serve survivors in the region while maintaining the values that guide the firm’s work nationwide, reflecting a deliberate approach to growth rooted in presence, preparation and compassion.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Herman Law, the nation’s leading law firm exclusively representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse, marked the opening of its New York office expansion with a gathering focused on survivor advocacy, thoughtful preparation and ongoing attorney education to support those seeking justice.The expansion is driven by an increase in inquiries to the firm, which is both a sobering reflection of widespread abuse and a transformative opportunity to bring healing and justice to those reaching out for support. At a moment when child sexual abuse is becoming more apparent in the public eye, an uptick in inquiries continues to fuel the Herman Law team’s relentless pursuit of justice for every survivor, starting with the expansion of their resources.“Our responsibility is to approach every case with care, preparation and respect for the individuals who have entrusted us with their stories,” said Jeff Herman, founder and managing attorney at Herman Law. “As we expand our presence in New York, we remain focused on ensuring our attorneys are equipped to advocate for survivors with both sensitivity and strength.”The firm’s New York expansion event brought together Herman Law attorneys for focused training on jury selection, known as voir dire. This training was not a one-time initiative, but part of Herman Law’s continuous investment in education, preparation and trauma-informed trial strategy. As more survivors find the courage to come forward and seek accountability from perpetrators, the firm remains focused on evolving its approach to meet the emotional and legal complexities survivors face.For many survivors, pursuing justice can be an overwhelming and deeply personal decision. Herman Law recognizes that the legal process is often intertwined with healing, trust and vulnerability. The firm’s ongoing training efforts are hence designed to ensure attorneys are prepared to advocate with both determination and care, while creating courtroom environments where survivors feel respected, heard and supported.The New York office expands Herman Law’s ability to serve survivors in the region while maintaining the values that guide the firm’s work nationwide, reflecting a deliberate approach to growth rooted in presence, preparation and compassion.For more information on Herman Law, visit HermanLaw.com

