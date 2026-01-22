Surrey Hospitals Foundation Launches Fraser Health Region’s First Foundation-Led Health & Research Network

Surrey Hospitals Foundation launches the Fraser Health region’s first foundation-led Health & Research Network to advance research and innovation in Surrey.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surrey Hospitals Foundation today announced the launch of the Surrey Hospitals Health and Research Network (SH Network) , a foundation-led research funding and coordination platform designed to accelerate health research, innovation, and talent retention across Surrey’s health care facilities. The first initiative of its kind within Fraser Health, the SH Network formalizes how philanthropic, academic, and clinical partners work together to advance research rooted in Surrey.Through the SH Network, research is embedded directly into hospital environments, connecting philanthropic investment with academic and clinical expertise through a coordinated approach. By expanding research capacity and strengthening wrap around care, the SH Network supports evidence informed practice, improves patient outcomes, and helps attract and retain skilled clinicians and researchers within Surrey’s health care system.“By launching the SH Network, we are creating a system where research, education, and patient care reinforce one another,” said Nicole Robson, President and CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation. “This initiative strengthens Surrey’s position as a centre for urban health innovation, building on the scale of care delivered across our sites and the diversity of our communities, while elevating patient care and training the next generation of health professionals.”The SH Network complements the existing Fraser Health and Simon Fraser University research institute, as well as research and training initiatives underway with University of British Columbia, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and other academic institutions. By strengthening coordination across hospital-based research, the SH Network creates a clear entry point for future academic, industry, and charitable partners to invest in Surrey-based health research.“Research is not separate from care. It is a catalyst for innovation and quality improvement in the system,” said Dr. Kate Keetch, Director of the Department of Evaluation and Research Services, Fraser Health. “The Surrey Hospitals Health and Research Network will help create the conditions for research to improve care delivery and community needs by allowing evidence to shape better outcomes for patients, providers, and the health system as a whole.”The SH Network supports the province’s goals of growing British Columbia’s life sciences sector, creating local jobs, and strengthening research infrastructure. By fostering training, mentorship, and innovation, it helps develop Surrey’s workforce and prepares the next generation of health professionals to thrive in B.C.’s rapidly expanding health and life sciences sector.The launch of the SH Network builds on Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s role as the officially designated health care foundation for the City of Surrey, reflecting a long-term commitment to strengthening local health care through innovation, collaboration, and community-focused research.As Surrey’s population continues to grow, hospitals face increasing pressure to deliver high-quality care while supporting a sustainable workforce. Hospitals that integrate research into clinical practice consistently demonstrate stronger patient outcomes, improved care quality, and higher staff engagement. By prioritizing research that reflects Surrey’s diverse population, the SH Network ensures innovation responds to community needs across language, culture, and geography.Media ContactSebastien DerveeuwCommunications ManagerSurrey Hospitals Foundation604-953-6215sebastien.derveeuw@fraserhealth.caSince 1992, Surrey Hospitals Foundation has worked to ensure every investment leads to better care, better access, and better outcomes across the South Fraser region. As the designated health care foundation for the City of Surrey, the Foundation unites donors, health partners, and community to advance innovation and improve care across Surrey Memorial Hospital, Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, the new Surrey Hospital, Czorny Alzheimer Centre and additional specialized sites.

