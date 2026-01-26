AEA Logix Rebrands As Northaris Group To Lead North American Modern Workplace Transformation

AEA Logix Rebrands to Northaris Group

The rebrand to Northaris Group reflects the company’s focus on guiding modern workplace technology forward with clarity and trust.

Northaris represents how we show up today - as a steady, trusted partner with real-world experience.” — Ransi Jona

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northaris Group , formerly AEA Logix, today announced its rebrand, marking the company’s evolution as a people-first partner helping organizations across North America modernize workplace technology. The Northaris name reflects guidance and direction in an increasingly complex modern workplace and cloud landscape.The announcement comes as hybrid work becomes a permanent reality. In Canada, more than one in five workers now spend most of their time working from home, a level that remains well above pre-2020 norms. In the U.S., more than half of remote-capable employees worked in hybrid environments in 2025, reinforcing the long-term shift toward flexible work models.These shifts are increasing pressure on IT teams. Organizations are now reassessing workplace technology strategies and increasingly seeking modern workplace solutions that balance security risk, budget pressures, and rising expectations for seamless digital experiences.“Work has fundamentally changed, and technology has to support that reality,” said Ransi Jona, Managing Partner at Northaris Group. “Northaris represents how we show up today - as a steady, trusted partner with real-world experience. Our focus is on making technology secure, reliable, and genuinely useful for the people who rely on it every day.”Unlike large system integrators, Northaris is a boutique Microsoft Modern Workplace Partner. The firm works as an extension of client teams, delivering hands-on expertise that reduces IT friction, strengthens security, and supports flexible work.###About Northaris GroupNortharis Group is a Canadian Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work, supporting organizations operating in hybrid and cloud-based environments. Drawing on hands-on experience running complex IT environments, the company delivers practical, scalable workplace solutions that improve usability, security, and operational resilience. Northaris works closely with client teams to cut through complexity and ensure workplace technology is clear, reliable, and aligned to real business needs.For more information, visit our website, or to schedule an interview with Ransi Jona, contact: rjona@northaris.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.