Oversight Committee Republicans and Democrats Hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in Contempt for Defying Lawful Subpoenas

WASHINGTON—Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform voted on a bipartisan basis to advance two resolutions recommending that the U.S. House of Representatives hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with duly issued subpoenas.

“Republicans and Democrats on the House Oversight Committee acted today to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for willfully defying lawful and bipartisan subpoenas. By voting to hold the Clintons in contempt, the Committee sent a clear message: no one is above the law, and justice must be applied equally—regardless of position, pedigree, or prestige. These bipartisan subpoenas for the Clintons were approved unanimously and issued more than five months ago as part of the Committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The Clintons were legally required to appear and instead responded to our good-faith negotiations with defiance, delay, and obstruction. The Committee is taking the necessary steps to uphold Congress’s investigative authority and now urges the full House to act swiftly to hold the Clintons accountable,” said Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

Background: On July 23, 2025, Republicans and Democrats on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee unanimously approved by voice vote a motion to issue subpoenas to ten individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for testimony related to the horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Following the Subcommittee vote, on August 5, 2025, Chairman Comer issued the subpoenas.

Former President Clinton’s deposition was initially requested on October 14, 2025, and then moved to December 17, 2025. President Clinton declined this date, citing the need to attend a funeral. The Committee said it would accommodate him if he would propose dates certain in January. He declined. The Committee issued a new subpoena with the deposition date set for January 13, 2026, and he failed to appear.

Former Secretary Clinton’s deposition was initially scheduled for October 9, 2025, and then moved to December 18, 2025. Secretary Clinton declined this date, citing the need to attend a funeral. The Committee said it would accommodate her if she would propose dates certain in January. She declined. The Committee issued a new subpoena with the date set for January 14, 2026, and she failed to appear.

