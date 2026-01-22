Airlink Inc. announces longtime aerospace supply chain CEO as Chair

Airlink

Dawne Hickton, the Chair, CEO and President of Cumberland Additive, is appointed to serve as Airlink's Chair.

I’m excited to help guide [Airlink's] future growth and our ability to reach further, ultimately responding to more disasters.” — Dawne Hickton, Chair of Airlink

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airlink, Inc., a global humanitarian organization that operates at the intersection of aviation excellence and humanitarian service to provide disaster relief to communities in crisis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dawne Hickton as Chair of its Board of Trustees, effective January 1, 2026.Hickton, the current Chair, CEO and President of Cumberland Additive, brings deep knowledge and a breadth of experience in the world of aerospace and logistics, having served as CEO of RTI International Metals and as a former executive at the technical professional services firm, Jacobs Solutions. Her appointment comes on the heels of Airlink’s 15-year milestone in disaster response and Global Humanitarian’s Overview’s report noting that close to 240 million people will need critical aid in 2026.“I am honored to serve as Chair of the Airlink Board at a pivotal moment for the organization, and I thank Todd Freeman for his service and leadership as Chair for six years,” said Hickton. “Airlink expertly integrates the know-how of the humanitarian sector and the infrastructure and reach of the aviation industry, to get the right aid to the right place at the right time and do so efficiently and cost-effectively. I’m excited to help guide the organization’s future growth and our ability to reach further, ultimately responding to more disasters.”Paloma Adams-Allen, Airlink President & CEO, agrees. “At a moment when we are seeing unprecedented human suffering and fewer resources to meet the needs, Airlink’s work to include private businesses more broadly in global humanitarian response is more essential than ever. We are incredibly lucky to be able draw on Dawne’s leadership, expertise, and powerful network as we scale our impact this year and beyond.”To learn more about Airlink’s Board of Trustees, visit the link here. About Airlink, Inc.Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization supporting communities in crisis by providing airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 250 humanitarian organizations and over 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown 15,000 relief workers and transported 8,100 metric tons of humanitarian cargo, directly helping 75 million people impacted by disasters. Visit airlinkflight.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Threads, and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.