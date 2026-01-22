ParkCity Fashion Week Returns as the Sundance Film Festival Marks Its Final Year in Park City

ParkCity Fashion Week Returns January 25, 2026

Where Fashion Meets Sundance One Last Time, Inviting Guests to Be Part of a Landmark Runway Moment

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Sundance prepares to take its final bow in Park City, Utah, ParkCity Fashion Week returns January 25, 2026, during the opening weekend of the Sundance Film Festival, transforming Main Street into the epicenter of fashion, film, and cultural history for one of the most unforgettable afternoons of Sundance.Taking place during Sundance’s final year in Utah, ParkCity Fashion Week is more than a runway show. It is a once-in-a-lifetime invitation to be part of the last chapter of an era. As the only runway event during Sundance, PCFW has become one of the festival’s most talked-about and most sought-after tickets, drawing celebrities, tastemakers, fashion insiders, and cultural leaders from around the world.While the 2026 showcase marks ParkCity Fashion Week’s final year as part of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, the event will continue, with future editions planned across new formats and locations.Following a sold-out 2025 show, ParkCity Fashion Week has solidified its reputation as a must-attend moment for designers, filmmakers, creatives, and industry insiders seeking a more intimate and curated Sundance experience. Hosted on Main Street at The Marquis, the event brings fashion directly into the heart of Park City, offering guests a front-row seat to fashion history as couture, celebrity, and creativity collide.The 2026 runway will feature a carefully curated lineup of established designers, emerging talent, and exclusive celebrity-led collections, including a surprise debut from a two-time NBA Champion unveiling his first-ever fashion line. From New York Fashion Week alumni to rising designers poised for breakout moments, each presentation is produced with full-scale runway production, professional models, lighting, music, and press coordination.Designers featured at ParkCity Fashion Week have gone on to present collections on major national and international fashion stages, with work appearing in leading publications including Vogue, GQ, and ELLE, and many choosing PCFW as their only runway appearance in Utah.The experience extends far beyond the runway. Guests are welcomed into a VIP-driven afternoon complete with designer meet-and-greets, elevated brand activations, cocktails, live music, and the opportunity to shop collections straight from the runway. A post-show lounge transforms Main Street into fashion’s most exclusive gathering during Sundance.ParkCity Fashion Week has earned its reputation as one of Sundance weekend’s most talked-about events by offering something rare: access without excess, exclusivity without pretense, and a genuine celebration of artistry.With tickets and VIP experiences extremely limited, the 2026 showcase offers a chance to be part of Sundance’s final chapter in Park City. It’s more than a fashion show. It’s the last chance to experience Sundance like this in Park City. Up close. On Main Street. Inside the moment.Event Details📅 January 25, 2026📍 The Marquis on Main Street | Park City, Utah2:00 PM – 6:00 PM🎟️ Tickets and VIP experiences are extremely limitedFor more information and to purchase tickets, visit parkcityfashionweek.com and be part of Sundance fashion history.Media ContactKim KienowOwner, Executive Director & ProducerParkCity Fashion Weekkim@parkcityfashionweek.comAbout ParkCity Fashion WeekParkCity Fashion Week elevates couture fashion in Park City, creating a runway experience that has become a defining part of the Sundance season while continuing to evolve beyond it. Transforming Main Street into a destination for fashion, film, and cultural storytelling, PCFW brings together established designers, emerging talent, and influential voices. Recognized by Salt Lake Magazine for its growth and impact, ParkCity Fashion Week continues to expand its national footprint while championing creativity, inclusion, and community.

