Pyramid Global Hospitality Enters 2026 With Strong Momentum Following High-Impact Growth Across Portfolio

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality enters 2026 well-positioned for continued growth. Following a year defined by portfolio expansion, industry-leading commercial performance, complex asset execution, and the continued evolution of its award-winning independent collection, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, Pyramid continues to reinforce its standing as a leading hospitality management company.



EXECUTING AT COMPLEX, LARGE-SCALE ASSETS & BOUTIQUE PROPERTIES

In 2025, Pyramid asserted its expertise in managing a global portfolio of properties that spans large-scale assets with expansive footprints, diverse revenue streams, and sophisticated operations, as well as boutique hotels and resorts requiring nuanced, specialized management. The company executed a series of new openings, brand transitions, and major renovations that included:

• OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, Oklahoma City, OK – Opened in February 2025, the newly developed resort demonstrates Pyramid’s acumen in recreation-led assets, with OKANA pairing indoor and outdoor attractions with multiple food and beverage concepts to support family, group, and regional demand. OKANA offers more than 400 guest rooms, a 100,000 square foot indoor waterpark, a 4.5-acre outdoor waterpark, 14 different dining and drink venues, and more.

• The Colony Hotel, Kennebunkport, ME – Pyramid welcomed the historic oceanfront property to its portfolio in March 2025, further building on the company’s presence in the northeast market. Built in 1914, The Colony sits on 12 acres at the mouth of the Kennebunk River. It features 140 guest rooms, which include the hotel’s original rooms in the historic main building and the new-build Coveside accommodations, plus three dining venues and a swimming pool.

• Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Palm Coast, FL – This oceanfront resort in northeast Florida joined Pyramid’s portfolio in April 2025. It combines 285 guest rooms and suites, including privately owned condo-hotel units, with championship golf, diversified dining, more than 114,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, a pool complex with a lazy river and waterslide, pickleball and tennis courts, a spa, and more.

• Sunseeker Resort, Curio by Hilton, Port Charlotte, FL – The large-scale resort joined Pyramid’s portfolio in September 2025. With 785 total guest rooms, more than 63,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, six food and beverage venues, a full-service spa, and more, this Curio by Hilton property is the largest resort of its kind in Southwest Florida. It reinforces Pyramid’s proficiency in managing significant waterfront destinations that serve both leisure and group travel.

• Saddlebrook Resort, Wesley Chapel, FL – This iconic 480-acre resort with a storied sports legacy relaunched in November 2025 following a $92 million revitalization. The multi-phase transformation encompassed 451 redesigned guestrooms and suites, four distinct food and beverage concepts, three interchangeable nine-hole layouts of golf, and enhanced meeting and event spaces that further bolster the property’s more than 200,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor venues.

“Our diversified portfolio reflects our unique ability to manage assets of varying sizes and complexities,” said Warren Fields, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We are laser-focused on value creation for our owners and investment partners, and our success is directly linked to aligning our business priorities with theirs. Our 2025 results emphasize our commitment to exceptional operations from top to bottom.”



INDUSTRY-LEADING COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE

Pyramid delivered gold-standard commercial results in 2025, highlighted by 18 consecutive quarters of hotel market share growth and an almost 10% increase in group bookings for 2026. This performance reflects the impact of an integrated commercial strategy and seamless collaboration across sales, marketing, and revenue management.

“Our teams across the portfolio focus on a proactive commercial approach that includes expanded sales initiatives, targeted marketing campaigns designed to engage business, group, and leisure travelers, and data-driven revenue strategies built leveraging our proprietary business intelligence platform, NEO,” said Brian Berry, Pyramid’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We look forward to continuing to build on everything we’ve achieved as we head into 2026.”



PROPERTY RECOGNITION POWERED BY EXCEPTIONAL OPERATIONS

Pyramid’s operational excellence was recognized by several prestigious industry authorities. Numerous accolades celebrated the company’s ability to steward both complex and boutique assets and deliver standout food and beverage, spa, golf, and recreation offerings alongside distinctive guest programs. Among the Pyramid-managed properties recognized were Mountain Shadows, which received a MICHELIN Key and was named by Travel + Leisure’s 2025 World’s Best Awards as the #2 resort in Arizona; Hotel Valley Ho was recognized with a Gold Badge in the Best Hotels in the USA category for U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels rankings; and Arizona Biltmore, LXR Hotels & Resorts was recognized by Conde Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards as the #7 hotel in the Southwest. In addition, six Pyramid-managed properties received Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, with Chatham Bars Inn distinguished as a Forbes Travel Guide Hotel Icon – one of only six properties in the United States and 23 globally to earn the designation.

"Recognition from the industry’s most respected authorities underscores how our teams operate across the portfolio,” said Isaac Hicks, Chief Operating Officer of Pyramid Global Hospitality. “These awards validate the consistent execution and high-performing culture fostered by our property leaders and their relentless focus on guest experience.”



HOSPITALITY’S EMPLOYER OF CHOICE

Pyramid’s people-first culture remained a competitive differentiator in 2025, earning the company multiple employer-of-choice distinctions. Pyramid Global Hospitality was named a USA Today Top Workplace, ranked among the Top 15 Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe, and recognized as a Top 11 Workplace by The Houston Chronicle. This people-first culture echoes across the organization, with individual properties also earning recognition, including the private Deloitte University being named on the Top Workplaces DFW list by the Dallas Morning News.

“With more than 18,000 associates worldwide, Pyramid’s people are the foundation of its performance,” said Caroline Warren, Pyramid’s Chief People Officer. “From executive leadership to front-line teams, the company invests in developing hospitality professionals through mentorship, clearly defined growth pathways, and a people-first philosophy that fosters engagement, accountability, and excellence across its global portfolio.”

