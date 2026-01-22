Peacock’s The Traitors Official Midseason and Finale Watch Parties at Black Tap in NYC, Nashville, and Dallas

Midseason Watch Parties take place Jan. 29, followed by Season Finale Watch Parties on Feb. 26

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After delivering its biggest season premiere to date, Peacock’s EmmyAward-winning competition series The Traitors is extending the experience off-screen with official Midseason and Finale Watch Parties at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer locations in New York City, Nashville, and Dallas.Black Tap will once again serve as an official gathering place for fans eager to experience the twists, alliances and betrayals together in a high-energy, communal setting. The Midseason Watch Parties take place Jan. 29, followed by Season Finale Watch Parties on Feb. 26. Reservations via OpenTable are encouraged, with limited walk-in availability.OpenTable reservation links:- NEW YORK CITY - https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=489184&restref=489184&experienceId=629491&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared - NASHVILLE - https://www.opentable.com/r/black-tap-nashville?corrid=3f66ba5e-b0e1-4695-8aee-bb7af49a10b2&avt=eyJ2IjoyLCJtIjowLCJwIjowLCJzIjowLCJuIjowfQ&p=2&sd=2026-01-29T19%3A00%3A00 - DALLAS - https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1306897&restref=1306897&experienceId=632822&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared The Traitors airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT exclusively on Peacock.At Black Tap NYC, the ground-floor event space in the adjacent Kixby Hotel will again be transformed into an immersive watch-party destination, featuring multiple large-format screens, a premium sound system, and a custom step-and-repeat for photos. Step-and-repeat banners will also be featured at the Nashville and Dallas locations, providing fans across cities with share-worthy moments.A limited-time Watch Party menu offers bar food and cocktails inspired by the series, giving fans a chance to enjoy themed offerings while watching the season’s most pivotal episodes unfold. Menu items include Savage Shishitos, prepared with chili oil, hot seasoning and kimchi vinaigrette, and Dagger Dogs, all-beef mini-Frankfurters served with hot honey and mustard aioli. Signature cocktails feature The Deceiver, a spicy twist on the classic dirty martini, and Smoke & Dagger, a smoky, citrusy, subtly sweet drink made with mezcal and bourbon.For additional information on Black Tap and its locations, visit www.blacktap.com # # #Food and beverage photography available for download HERE ABOUT THE TRAITORSEmmyAward-winning The Traitors is a thrilling psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are at the heart of the game. The series follows some of the entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces as they embark on a gripping murder mystery game. Hosted by Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of intense missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Among the contestants are the Traitors—players whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. As the Traitors secretly "murder" the Faithful one by one, the Faithful work to uncover their identities and banish them from the game. If all the Traitors are exposed and eliminated, the Faithful share the prize fund. But if a Traitor or Traitors make it to the end, they will walk away with the entire prize.The Traitors, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, is produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, and executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. For more information and the Season 4 trailer, visit the Peacock – The Traitors website.﻿ABOUT BLACK TAPCreated by husband-and-wife team Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a throwback to a downtown New York City vibe all its own. The menu features signature prime burgers like the All-American, The Texan Burger, and fan-favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, snacks, and sides. Black Tap's burgers have won numerous awards globally, and they're five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition. Black Tap's over-the-top CrazyShakemilkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with such flavors as the Cookies ‘N Cream Supreme, CakeShake, and Brooklyn Blackout. The beverage program features playful twists on classic cocktails, wines by the glass, and a solid selection of local brews, including a rotating seasonal selection on tap. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's SoHo neighborhood in 2015, Black Tap has expanded the concept with locations in Las Vegas at The Venetian, Anaheim at the Downtown DisneyDistrict at DisneylandResort, Nashville, and Dallas as well as internationally to London, Geneva, Zurich, Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, Dubai, and more, with additional locations forthcoming. Website: blacktap.com. Follow Black Tap on Instagram and TikTok.Media contacts:(Black Tap) Jim Havey, jim@llac.com(Peacock) Tim Cush, tim.cush@nbcuni.com

