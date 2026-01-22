Family Allergy & Asthma Welcomes 2026 with New Leadership and an Exciting Chapter Ahead

Dr. Lotz Family Allergy & Asthma CEO

Dr. Douglas Lotz steps in as Interim CEO, with a clear focus on patient-first care. Building on a legacy of trusted relationships and life-changing outcomes.

At Family Allergy & Asthma, our name reflects our values. We treat every patient like family, because that's who they are to us. I'm honored to lead this organization into its next chapter.” — Douglas R. Lotz, M.D

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Allergy & Asthma today announced a leadership change designed to strengthen its family-first mission while driving growth and innovation.For 46 years, Family Allergy & Asthma has treated patients like family. With more than 80 locations across nine states, the organization is a leader in immunotherapy and one of the nation's largest allergy and asthma practices. Douglas R. Lotz, M.D. , has assumed the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer. He served as Chief Medical Officer since May 2024. Dr. Lotz is a board-certified allergist and immunologist and a Louisville native.Dr. Lotz has been at Family Allergy & Asthma for 15 years. He still sees patients weekly at Louisville-area clinics. This hands-on approach gives him a deep understanding of patient care and the organization's roots.He is supported by a strong leadership team. Chrissy Susshine leads clinical operations. Melanie Reidy leads finance. Together, they ensure the trusted care families have relied on since 1979 continues."At Family Allergy & Asthma, our name reflects our values. It's also a promise. We treat every patient like family, because that's who they are to us. I'm honored to lead this organization into its next chapter."Douglas R. Lotz, M.D.Across all nine states, patients can expect:✓ Trusted Providers: Every board-certified allergist and care team member remains in place. Patients will continue to receive the outstanding care they have trusted for decades.✓ Convenient Access: All locations remain open at normal hours. The organization continues to enhance service, just as it has for nearly five decades.✓ Commitment to Results: Family Allergy & Asthma remains focused on lasting relief. The same patient-first approach that has defined the practice from the start continues under Dr. Lotz's leadership."We've spent 46 years earning the trust of our communities. This next chapter is about honoring that legacy while finding new ways to serve them better."Dr. LotzAbout Douglas R. Lotz, M.D.Board-certified: Pediatrics & Allergy/ImmunologyFellow: American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) | American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)Former President: Greater Louisville Allergy SocietyEducation: M.D., University of Louisville | Residency, University of Cincinnati/Cincinnati Children's | Fellowship, St. Louis UniversityAbout Family Allergy & AsthmaFounded in 1979, Family Allergy & Asthma proudly serves patients across nine states. When it comes to immunotherapy for allergies and asthma, we do IT best — offering personalized allergy shots and sublingual drops that fix the problem, not just mask the symptoms. With board-certified allergists and compassionate care teams, we help patients of all ages build lasting tolerance and get back to living life fully.Learn more at www.familyallergy.com

Family Allergy and Asthma Growth over the years

