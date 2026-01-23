Enara Law Announces Addition of Attorney Steven Romeyn to California Litigation Team

Enara Law PLLC- Bringing Legal to Light

Former U.S. Army JAG brings extensive litigation experience to Enara Law’s growing California practice.

I’m excited to join Enara Law and be part of its growth. The firm’s commitment to building efficient litigation teams and delivering great results for clients fits perfectly with how I practice law.” — Steven Romeyn

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Romeyn brings more than a decade of litigation and trial experience to Enara Law , with a distinguished background that includes service as both a Trial Counsel and Administrative Law Attorney with the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG). His experience spans complex civil litigation, government tort claims, administrative law, contract and ethics matters, and high-stakes advisory work for senior leadership."Steven is the just we need to grow Enara Law's brand and reputation in California as a trustworthy, proficient, and ethical law practice,” said Enara Law partner Justin Eballar. "Not only is he seasoned and accomplished in (and out of) the courtroom, but he has the balance of professionalism and distinguished advocacy that properly represents our values."Before joining Enara Law, Mr. Romeyn served as an Administrative Law Attorney and Trial Counsel for the U.S. Army JAG, where he managed a high-visibility caseload involving investigations, ethics opinions, contracts, fiscal law, and litigation matters. He was also the only full-time attorney in his administrative law section, advising senior command staff on complex operational and legal issues.In private practice, Mr. Romeyn has served as a senior litigation attorney and has operated his own firm, handling matters involving personal injury, premises liability, civil litigation, and business disputes. He has extensive courtroom experience, including trials, contested hearings, depositions, mediations, and dispositive motion practice.Mr. Romeyn earned his Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Long Beach.His addition marks a strategic expansion of Enara Law’s California operations, supporting the firm’s continued growth in complex litigation, business disputes, and high-value civil matters.

