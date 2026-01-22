WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS TO DELIVER KEYNOTE TO DAC BRAIN HOUSE DURING WEF 2026

WHO has put Alzheimer’s and brain health on the global agenda. DAC is working closely with WHO... on a brain health plan being implemented across the African continent and in Latin America.” — George Vradenburg, Founding Chairman, Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), a pioneering global initiative seeking to advance brain health and end Alzheimer’s, today announced that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will speak at the DAC Brain House during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026.Dr. Tedros will deliver remarks on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET. The session is open to media.Now in its second year, Brain House has become a focal point in Davos for global leaders advancing brain health and brain skills as priorities for economic and social resilience. Across more than 20 sessions during the week, Brain House 2026 convenes health industry experts, CEOs, investors, scientists, and civil society leaders to advance practical solutions across prevention, early detection, workforce brain skills, and health system readiness.A full Brain House 2026 program and speaker list is available here.WHO was the first global institution to formally designate dementia as a public health priority and continues to lead global efforts through initiatives including the Global Action Plan on the Public Health Response to Dementia and the Global Dementia Observatory. In recent years, WHO has also elevated the importance of mental health, neurodevelopment, and healthy aging within broader health system and development agendas.“Thanks to the Director-General’s leadership, WHO has put Alzheimer’s and brain health on the global agenda,” said George Vradenburg, Founding Chairman of the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative. “DAC is working closely with WHO to translate that leadership into action, including through our brain health plan being implemented across the African continent with WHO-Afro and a Latin American brain health initiative with PAHO. Brain House reflects our shared commitment to moving from awareness to implementation at global scale, across the life course and from autism to Alzheimer’s.”DAC’s work with WHO in Africa focuses on strengthening health system readiness, expanding early detection, and supporting country-led strategies that integrate brain health across primary care and community settings. These efforts are increasingly informing global discussions on sustainable health systems and economic resilience, including side events aligned with the G20.About the Davos Alzheimer’s CollaborativeThe Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) is a global initiative working to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and strengthen brain health across the lifespan. Launched in Davos in 2021 by the World Economic Forum and the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease, DAC brings together governments, industry, scientists, and civil society to accelerate research, expand equitable access to early detection and care, and support health system transformation worldwide. Learn more at davosalzheimerscollaborative.org.

