Armed Carjacker Sentenced To Over Eleven Years In Federal Prison

Tampa, Florida – Armoni Tyree Moody (24, Davenport) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle to 11 years and 9 months in federal prison for carjacking, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking, and possessing ammunition as a convicted felon. Moody was found guilty by a federal jury on October 22, 2025. The court also ordered Moody to forfeit the firearm and assorted rounds of ammunition used in the commission of the offense. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.