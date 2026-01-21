Submit Release
Brevard County Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Federal Prison For Drug And Firearm Offenses

Orlando, Florida – Quentes Durrelle Simpson (33, Melbourne) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger to 30 years in federal prison for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Simpson to forfeiture firearms and ammunition, which were used in the offense, and $600 which constituted proceeds from his drug distribution. Simpson was found guilty by a jury on October 23, 2025. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


