New Jersey Man Charged With Federal Hate Crimes For Targeting Jewish Victims

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, and Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), Terence G. Reilly, announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging ALAZIM BAKER with two counts of committing hate crimes in connection with his assaults of Jewish victims in Manhattan on October 27, 2025.

