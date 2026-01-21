TD Bank Insider Pleads Guilty to Facilitating Colombian ATM Money Laundering Scheme

A former New Jersey-based employee of TD Bank, N.A., Oscar Marcel Nunez-Flores (Nunez), pleaded guilty today to accepting bribes in return for facilitating a money laundering network’s movement of over $26 million to Colombia through TD Bank accounts.

“The defendant afforded his co-conspirators unfettered access to TD Bank, while lining his own pockets in the process,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Our financial professionals are vital gatekeepers against money laundering and other crimes in the financial services industry. The Criminal Division will hold banking professionals who abuse their positions to account to ensure the protection of our financial system.”

“Transnational criminal organizations exploit borders, geography, and communities but they cannot exploit our resolve,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Miranda of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Caribbean Field Division. “In the DEA Caribbean Field Division, we intercept threats before they reach American streets. This is not regional work. This is national security. Our agents, analysts, and partners stand on that front line every day with discipline, courage, and purpose.”

“By exploiting his position at TD Bank for his own gain, Mr. Nunez enabled the movement of millions of illicit dollars overseas,” stated Special Agent in Charge Jenifer L. Piovesan of the IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Newark Field Office. “This case underscores the critical role IRS-CI and our law enforcement partners play in dismantling complex financial schemes that threaten the integrity of our banking system.”

“The defendant in this case abused his position as an employee at TD Bank by accepting bribes in return for enabling a money laundering network’s movement of millions of dollars from the United States to Columbia,” said Special Agent in Charge Patricia Tarasca of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC OIG), New York Region. “The FDIC OIG, alongside our law enforcement partners, will continue to investigate and hold accountable bank insiders who violate their positions of trust and commit financial crimes that threaten the safety and soundness of our Nation’s banks.”

According to court filings, beginning in March 2021 and until his arrest in October 2023, Nunez, 24, of Plainfield, New Jersey, then a TD Bank employee in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, accepted bribes and leveraged his position to facilitate a money laundering network’s expatriation of over $26 million from the United States to Colombia. Nunez opened dozens of accounts in the names of shell companies and often opened the accounts without any purported customer present. The accounts Nunez opened for laundering received over 600 debit cards, which Nunez largely issued himself. These debit cards were used to make over 120,000 withdrawals at ATMs throughout Colombia. Nunez also shipped debit cards directly to a co-conspirator in Colombia. He also registered shell companies in New Jersey and then opened accounts in their names at TD Bank in exchange for a fee ranging from approximately $500 to $2,500, which was typically paid either in cash or through a peer-to-peer digital payment network.

Nunez pleaded guilty to a two-count information charging him with conspiring to launder monetary instruments and for receipt of bribes by a bank employee. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27.

The charge of money laundering conspiracy carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 or twice the amount involved in the offense, whichever is greater. The charge of receipt of bribes by a bank employee carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000 or three times the amount involved in the offense, whichever is greater.

The DEA, IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), and FDIC-OIG investigated the case. The department also thanks the Morristown Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington for their assistance with the investigation.

Trial Attorneys D. Zachary Adams and Chelsea Rooney of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering, Narcotics and Forfeiture Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Marko Pesce, Chief of the Bank Integrity, Money Laundering, and Recovery Unit for the District of New Jersey are prosecuting the case.

The Money Laundering, Narcotics and Forfeiture Section’s Bank Integrity Unit investigates and prosecutes banks and other financial institutions, including their officers, managers and employees whose actions threaten the integrity of the individual institution or the wider financial system.