Passaic County Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution and Money Laundering Conspiracy

A New Jersey man was sentenced today to 12 years in prison following his conviction for drug trafficking conspiracy and international promotional money laundering conspiracy.

According to court documents and statements made in court, William Panzera, 53, of North Haledon, was a member of a drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of hundreds of kilograms of fentanyl analogues. Panzera and other members of the conspiracy agreed to import and distribute controlled substances and analogues, including fentanyl analogues, MDMA, methylone and ketamine. The co-conspirators placed orders with a source in China and agreed to distribute, and did distribute, the controlled substances and analogues in New Jersey, both in bulk and in the form of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills that actually contained fentanyl analogues. In total, they imported over a metric ton of fentanyl-related substances and other drugs into the United States. They also sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to China using wire transfers and Bitcoin to pay for the drugs.

Panzera was convicted at trial in January 2025. Eight other defendants have previously pleaded guilty in related cases.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Senior Counsel Philip Lamparello of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey made the announcement.

The Newark Field Division of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led the investigation, with assistance from HSI in Philadelphia, the FBI Newark Field Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Newark Field Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in New Jersey, New York and Kentucky, the Newark Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Chief Stephen Sola of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering, Narcotics and Forfeiture Section (MNF) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sammi Malek and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Hasapidis-Sferra for the District of New Jersey. Financial Investigator Kathryn Montemorra of MNF supported the investigation.