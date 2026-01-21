Two Mexican Nationals Transferred from Mexico to the United States to Face Charges of Manufacturing and Distributing Fentanyl and Fentanyl Precursor Chemicals

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Carlos Alberto Guerrero Mercado and Guillermo Isaias Perez Parra, who are Mexican citizens, were arraigned on a superseding indictment charging them with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to manufacture and distribute listed chemicals, and money laundering conspiracy. Both defendants were ordered detained pending trial. The proceeding was held before United States Magistrate Judge James R. Cho. The defendants were transferred to the United States from Mexico on January 20, 2026.

